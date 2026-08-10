CATL Tests Safe Battery for Helicopters and Aircraft

CATL, one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers, has successfully tested a new battery system designed for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) passenger aircraft. According to ixbt.com, the technology marks an important step forward for aviation safety and energy capacity, potentially paving the way for the wider adoption of electric aviation. Ixbt.com reports this.

The new battery system is based on prismatic cells with an energy capacity of 350 vatt-soat per kilogram. According to the company’s official statement, it became the world’s first system in its class to withstand the simultaneous thermal runaway of two adjacent cells and prevent the incident from spreading to other components.

A New Standard for Aviation Battery Safety

During testing, specialists deliberately initiated thermal runaway in two adjacent cells in different parts of the battery, including the central and corner sections. This was done to assess how the system would behave under various damage scenarios. At every stage of testing, the system successfully prevented the failure from developing into a chain reaction and setting the entire battery on fire.

For aviation batteries, this is considered one of the most important safety requirements. The failure of several cells must not cause the loss of the entire aircraft. All tests reportedly took place with representatives of the Civil Aviation Administration of China present, which will significantly simplify the technology’s integration into mass-produced eVTOL systems.

Range and Payload Capabilities

Experts note that the announced energy capacity of 350 W·ch/kg is highly significant for aircraft. In eVTOL systems, battery weight directly affects flight range, payload capacity, and the number of passengers. At the same time, the battery must not only store large amounts of energy but also deliver high power during extreme loads, especially those encountered during vertical takeoff and landing.

CATL stated that the battery is already fully ready for mass production. According to the company, China’s AutoFlight (Fengfei Aviation) will become the first partner to adopt the new technology. CATL previously invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the aviation company, ensuring close cooperation between the two sides in developing electric aviation.

AutoFlight has currently obtained the relevant Chinese certifications for the two-ton V2000CG CarryAll cargo eVTOL. The next major step is the five-seat Prosperity passenger aircraft, which is currently undergoing airworthiness certification. The company aims to complete the process in 2026, and these passenger aircraft are expected to become the first models equipped with CATL’s new batteries.