Will There Be Peace? Lavrov Reveals Details of Talks and Russia’s Retaliatory Measures

As the coming winter season approaches, the energy and infrastructure war between Russia and Ukraine has entered a new and even more dangerous phase. On 14 August, the sides exchanged sharp responses through military strikes and official statements.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s official channel published an explicit warning beneath images of drones: «You are in for a freezing winter». The post appeared after another series of strikes on Ukraine’s port infrastructure and vessels.

A few hours later, the Strategic Communications Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded: «We will warm ourselves by the flames of Russian oil refineries».

«The fighting cannot be stopped»: Lavrov’s firm position

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that halting hostilities along the current line of confrontation was absolutely unacceptable.

«The issue is not how comfortably someone is living today; our people are suffering and dying as a result of these actions. The issue is our responsibility before the thousand-year history of the Russian state. We are intensifying our efforts, and we have already begun doing so», Lavrov emphasized.

Initiatives in the Black Sea and diplomatic obstacles

Against the backdrop of fierce confrontation at the front, a number of proposals on regional security are being put forward:

Ukraine’s proposal: According to Reuters, on 13 August Ukraine, through a third party, proposed to Russia a mutual cessation of attacks on civilian facilities in the Black Sea. The initiative was aimed at reducing risks to the global food supply chain.

Turkey’s mediation: Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hoqon Fidon had proposed introducing a moratorium on strikes against commercial vessels. However, on 14 August, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mariya Zaxarova stated that Moscow had not yet received a formal Turkish appeal on the matter.

Zelenskiy’s letter: In June, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy sent an open appeal to Vladimir Putin, proposing a face-to-face meeting between the leaders and a ceasefire along the entire front during the negotiations.

Winter risks to energy infrastructure

Since 2022, strikes on energy facilities have intensified every autumn. In particular, as a result of heavy strikes in the autumn of 2024, nearly all of Ukraine’s major thermal power plants were damaged, and almost 80 percent of the country’s total electricity-generation capacity was knocked out.

As this year’s winter approaches, the main strikes are being directed at substations and power transmission networks in the Sumy, Chernigov and Kharkov regions, indicating that the energy system will face another serious challenge during the cold months ahead.

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