14-year-old Huma with Down syndrome, who saw the Kaaba in her dream, is attracting everyone's attention by saving money for Umrah!

The noble dream of a 14-year-old girl named Huma in Turkey is attracting widespread attention. After seeing the Kaaba in her dream, she has made traveling to Mecca and performing Umrah her greatest goal.

Saving money for her dream

Huma, who has Down syndrome, saw the Kaaba in a dream approximately eight months ago. After that, she firmly resolved to travel for Umrah.

To make her dream come true, the girl is regularly saving the pocket money she receives instead of spending it.

Every sum Huma saves could bring her one step closer to her dream of traveling to Mecca.

Her sincere intention and dream are attracting the attention of her loved ones and social media users.

Would you support someone saving money for a noble dream like Huma's?