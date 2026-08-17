Why Rodri Chose Barcelona Instead of Real Madrid

One of the most sensational transfer dramas surrounding Spanish football in recent years has been revealed. According to detailed information published by Marca, Manchester City midfielder Rodri could surprisingly have continued his career at Barcelona, despite dreaming of wearing the Real Madrid shirt since childhood. The development sparked major interest across the European football community, as the player’s choice ultimately depended largely on decisions made by the clubs’ management. Goal.com reports this.

A Childhood Dream and the Turning Point in 2019

According to Marca, Rodri waited for years for an offer from Real Madrid while playing for Atlético Madrid. However, fate took his career in another direction. In 2019, he was forced to leave Atlético Madrid for Manchester City because the Spanish club was relying on a formidable midfield trio of legends such as Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić and Casemiro. As a result, the player activated the release clause in his contract and decided to join Pep Guardiola’s team.

The move under Guardiola became the most important turning point in the Spanish midfielder’s career. He became a world-class star in England and the brain of the team. Nevertheless, his childhood dream of playing for the royal club had not faded.

Real Madrid’s Hesitation and the Debate at Valdebebas

During this summer’s transfer window, Real Madrid fans were eager for Rodri to join their team. However, according to Marca, the club’s management was not fully convinced about signing the player. The situation changed only after the midfielder delivered an outstanding performance at the World Cup. With his contract entering its final year and Pep Guardiola leaving Manchester City, the transfer became a realistic possibility.

Nevertheless, the move began too late, and hesitation was evident. According to sources at the Valdebebas training complex, the view that “Rodri slows the ball down too much, and that is not what we are looking for” prevailed among club officials. The management wanted a more dynamic and physically powerful midfielder.

Records and the Final Choice

Interestingly, this questionable decision was made while Rodri was producing outstanding statistics at the World Cup, completing more passes than any player in the tournament’s history and achieving a 93 percent accuracy rate. Experts noted that Real Madrid’s decision to pass on or hesitate over a player of this level became a peculiar mystery in the club’s transfer policy.

As a result, the royal club’s hesitation and specific demands created an opportunity for Barcelona. The Catalan club took advantage of the situation and managed to lure the experienced player to its ranks. The transfer is also expected to have a major impact on the balance of power in the Spanish league.