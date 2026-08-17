What did Hans-Dieter Flick admit after the match against Basel?

·29·Sport
What did Hans-Dieter Flick admit after the match against Basel?

The Catalan Barcelona club defeated Swiss side Basel 5–2 in another friendly as they intensify preparations for the new season.

Despite the emphatic victory, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick urged caution against drawing hasty conclusions after the match and openly stressed that the team had not yet reached its ideal tempo.

“We couldn’t play at the pace we wanted”: Flick’s assessment

In an interview with Barcelona’s official website, the experienced German coach highlighted the opponent’s resistance and the team’s shortcomings during the match:

“In my opinion, this was a very good test against an organised club like Basel, who try not to allow their opponents to impose their football. We will now analyse the entire match in greater detail.

The opponent put up strong resistance, while we were unable to play with the pace and intensity we wanted on the pitch. We still have to develop our game further and work seriously on the shortcomings we identified”.

La Liga opener: First opponent – Elche

After the pre-season friendlies, the Blaugrana are set to begin their first official match of the new Spanish league season:

  • Opening fixture: Barcelona will begin the first round of La Liga away against Elche;

  • Kick-off time: The match kicks off on the night of August 23–24 at 00:30Tashkent time.

For Hansi Flick’s players, this friendly was an important test on the way to correcting tactical weaknesses before the new season and reaching the official matches in optimal form.

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BarcelonaHansi FlickBaselLa LigaElche
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