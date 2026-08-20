“The War Has Become More Expensive, the Biggest Problem Is Money”: Zelenskyy Admits Defense Shortages

·31·World
“The War Has Become More Expensive, the Biggest Problem Is Money”: Zelenskyy Admits Defense Shortages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the official introduction ceremony for the country’s new defense minister, Yevheniy Khmara, that the main obstacle facing Ukraine’s defense system is the acute shortage of funding and resources. As war costs have surged and frontline needs have expanded, Kyiv has been forced to seek new sources of financing.

“More resources are needed”: Zelenskyy’s Statement

As he outlined key tasks for the new minister, the head of state openly assessed the current situation regarding military spending and armed resistance:

"One of the biggest problems we have is money. This is truly a very serious challenge for Ukraine’s defense sector right now. The necessary resources must be found, and I believe this is the biggest problem we face. The war has become more expensive—that is a fact. More resources are being demanded, and the shortage has grown. The enemy is using increasingly more means against us, and we must not only defend ourselves but also act proactively. All of this requires substantial funding.", — said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Indicators of Ukraine’s financial and military defense situation

Area

Nature of the problem and measures being taken

Main problem

In the defense sector a shortage of funding and material resources

Task of the new minister

Yevheniy Khmara will fully audit

Military requirements

New financial flows to continue not only defense but also active operations

Air defense weakness

Serious difficulties in defending against ballistic missiles (The Guardian)

Relations with partners

A reassessment of military aid packages already delivered and expected

Audit of agreements with the West and the ballistic missile threat

Zelenskyy said the newly appointed defense minister, Yevheniy Khmara, must conduct a comprehensive audit of all military agreements concluded with international partners. This will clarify which forms of aid have actually been delivered and which are delayed.

At the same time, The Guardian defense and security editor Dan Sabbagh noted that Ukraine’s air defense systems are facing serious obstacles and difficulties amid Russia’s latest missile attacks, particularly in intercepting ballistic missiles.

Do you think Ukraine can fully cover the major financial shortfall in its defense sector through new Western aid, or will it have to reassess its domestic economic resources?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important news with your loved ones to stay informed about military and political analysis!

Volodymyr ZelenskyyUkraineYevheniy KhmaraKyivThe Guardian
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Scientists discover a “mega-Earth” 23 times heavier than EarthScientists discover a “mega-Earth” 23 times heavier than EarthToday, 01:05Ukrainian military personnel leaving training sites in GermanyUkrainian military personnel leaving training sites in GermanyYesterday, 23:42Zelenskyy asks allies for Patriot missiles and threatens RussiaZelenskyy asks allies for Patriot missiles and threatens RussiaYesterday, 23:20Mariya Zakharova Makes Statement on the West’s Geopolitical GoalsMariya Zakharova Makes Statement on the West’s Geopolitical GoalsYesterday, 23:12Demand to Dismiss Bank Employee and New Corruption Scandal in KyivDemand to Dismiss Bank Employee and New Corruption Scandal in KyivYesterday, 23:05Ukraine’s Biggest Problem: Ballistic Missile Threat IntensifiesUkraine’s Biggest Problem: Ballistic Missile Threat IntensifiesYesterday, 22:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts