Oleksandr Usyk Reveals Details of a Possible Historic Fight with Muhammad Ali

Undefeated undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (25-0, 16 KOs) gave an unexpected and candid answer to a question about a possible clash with boxing’s greatest legend, Muhammad Ali. Following critical comments from former world champion Larry Holmes, the Ukrainian boxer imagined how a fight against his idol would unfold and who would have his hand raised.

“Holmes’ Criticism and Usyk’s Candid Admission”

Earlier, legendary boxer Larry Holmes discussed a possible clash between Usyk and Ali, claiming that Oleksandr would not be able to win even a single round against Muhammad Ali.

Usyk said he would choose Ali as the greatest fighter not only of his era but of all boxing history, and that he would give him a fierce fight that would go the full distance:

"If I had the opportunity to choose an opponent from another generation rather than my own, I would definitely choose to fight Muhammad Ali, who had been my idol since childhood. It would be a very difficult, intense battle, and I think it would last 12 or 15 rounds. As for the result, Ali would win, but only on points!", — he said Oleksandr Usyk.

Muhammad Ali and Oleksandr Usyk: A Historic Comparison

Category Muhammad Ali (USA) Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine) Boxing status Boxing’s “Greatest” (The Greatest) Undisputed heavyweight world champion Professional record 56 wins (37 KOs), 5 losses 25 wins (16 KOs), 0 losses Fighting style High speed, light footwork (“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”) High pace, relentless pressure, ring IQ and agile footwork Larry Holmes’ prediction Ali would dominate completely (Usyk would not win even one round) — Usyk’s own prediction A points victory after an intense 12–15-round fight A worthy challenge and a fight that would go the full distance

The Most Agile Heavyweights of Two Eras

Since moving up to heavyweight, Oleksandr Usyk has stood out for his fast footwork and high boxing IQ, reminiscent of Muhammad Ali’s style. Boxing experts say a clash between these two champions could have been the most spectacular, fast-paced and technically rich heavyweight fight in history.

What do you think: if Muhammad Ali and Oleksandr Usyk had entered the ring in the peak form of their careers, would the fight really have ended in Ali’s favor on points, as Usyk suggested, or would Oleksandr have had a chance to win?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately share this fascinating historical analysis with boxing fans!