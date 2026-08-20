Aston Villa Want to Sign Fikayo Tomori

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has begun reshaping the team’s defensive line. Ezri Konsa, one of the club’s main centre-backs, is reportedly expected to continue his career at London club Arsenal. As a result, the Birmingham side has identified Milan defender Fikayo Tomori as the leading candidate to replace him. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by Goal.com, Arsenal are willing to pay more than €50 million for the England international. The London club intends to fill the gap created by the long-term injuries to William Saliba and Jurrien Timber with this transfer. Aston Villa, meanwhile, are also taking swift action to prevent losses in their defensive line.

Milan Ready for Changes

According to Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport, Fikayo Tomori himself is not opposed to moving to Villa Park and prefers this option to the alternatives. Preliminary talks between the parties have already begun, and the coming days are expected to be decisive in determining the outcome of the transfer.

Milan are entering a period of major change following the arrival of Ruben Amorim as head coach. After finishing fifth in Serie A last season and missing out on the Champions League, the Italian giants have begun rebuilding their squad. Tomori and midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who are not part of the Portuguese manager’s plans, have been informed that they could leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Tomori’s Premier League Experience

Milan could demand around €10–15 million for the English defender. The Italian club intends to use the proceeds to sign another centre-back. Tomori previously played for Chelsea and also spent loan spells at Brighton, Hull City and Derby County.

During his time in Italy, Tomori won the Serie A title in the 2021/22 season and the Italian Super Cup in 2024/25. This winning experience has attracted Aston Villa’s attention, as the club are preparing seriously for this season’s Champions League campaign after their success in last season’s Europa League.