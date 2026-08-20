Ukraine’s Biggest Problem: Ballistic Missile Threat Intensifies

·21·World
Ukraine’s Biggest Problem: Ballistic Missile Threat Intensifies

Ukraine’s air defense system is facing serious difficulties countering ballistic missiles. The Guardian’s defense and security editor, Dan Sabbagh, attributed this situation primarily to a shortage of interceptor missiles for the Patriot system .

The most worrying aspect is that high-speed ballistic missiles can reach their targets within just a few minutes of an air-raid warning.

Patriot missiles are in short supply

Dan Sabbagh wrote that the shortage of interceptor missiles is making it far more difficult for Ukraine to defend against ballistic attacks.

“The lack of Patriot interceptors makes it harder to protect Ukraine from high-speed ballistic attacks.”

It was also reported earlier this month that, for security reasons, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Force had stopped publishing data on the number of ballistic missiles launched by Russia and shot down.

Zelensky appealed to partners again

Following another Russian missile attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again raised the issue of supplying the country with air defense systems and interceptor missiles.

He stressed that ballistic missiles remain one of the most serious threats to Ukraine under the current circumstances.

According to Zelensky, the country’s defense against ballistic attacks depends heavily on partner countries supplying missiles for Patriot systems.

Russia reported a massive strike on Kyiv and the surrounding region

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, Russian forces carried out a massive strike overnight on military-industrial facilities, transport and logistics hubs, and warehouses in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

It should be noted that these claims are based on official statements by the parties involved in the war, and independent sources cannot always immediately and fully verify every target and the results of each attack.

Why are ballistic missiles becoming the main threat?

Problem

Consequence for Ukraine

High missile speed

Very limited reaction time

Shortage of interceptor missiles

Difficult to repel all attacks

Ballistic trajectory

Specialized air defense systems are required

Continued attacks

Growing pressure on defense reserves

Thus, air defense is once again becoming one of the most pressing issues for Ukraine. The key question now is— Can Kyiv receive sufficient air defense systems and interceptor missiles from its partners?

How much do you think supplying Ukraine with air defense systems could affect the situation in the war? Share your opinion in the comments and share the article on Telegram and other social networks.

UkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyKyivPatriot
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