Uzbekistan Delegation Wins New Medals at the U-20 World Wrestling Championships

The latest bouts have concluded at the U-20 World Wrestling Championships in Slovakia. On the latest day of competition, members of Uzbekistan’s national team won one silver and two bronze medals, adding to the country’s medal tally. Uzbekistan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team finished among the top three in the overall standings.

New medals won and Greco-Roman wrestling results

Uzbek young wrestlers claimed the following podium places in fierce bouts:

Silver medal: Dostonbek Oripov (-60 kg)

Bronze medal: Nilufar Nurmuhammadova (-50 kg)

Bronze medal: Sohibjamol Esbo‘sinova (-53 kg)

Following the Greco-Roman wrestling events, Uzbekistan’s national team collected a total of 95 points and secured a commendable third place in the overall standings behind the teams from Russia and Iran. third place in the overall standings.

U-20 World Championships: Uzbekistan Representatives’ Status and Today’s Bouts

Weight category Athlete / Stage Opponent and country Medal status -60 kg Dostonbek Oripov — Silver medal (won) -50 kg Nilufar Nurmuhammadova — Bronze medal (won) -53 kg Sohibjamol Esbo‘sinova — Bronze medal (won) -65 kg Muhayyo Narzilloyeva (Final) Margarita Salnazaryan (Russia) Gold medal bout -62 kg Feruza Kayratdinova / O‘. O‘zmez Yifan Zhu (China) Bronze medal bout

Today’s decisive evening bouts

In the evening session on August 20, two Uzbek women will take to the mat in pursuit of a place on the podium:

In the -65 kg category: Muhayyo Narzilloyeva will face Russia’s Margarita Salnazaryan in the final for the world title and gold medal.

In the -62 kg category: Feruza Kayratdinova will compete for the bronze medal.

Do you think Muhayyo Narzilloyeva can win the final and add another world championship gold medal to Uzbekistan’s tally?

Share your thoughts and best wishes in the comments, and share this good news with your loved ones to support our young wrestlers!