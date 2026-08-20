Xiaomi Launches New Smart Kitchen Hood With Automatic Suction Power Adjustment

Xiaomi, a well-established name in the home appliance and gadget market, has unveiled another interesting device. According to ixbt.com, the new European-style kitchen hood, called the Mijia Smart Range Hood 3, has gone on sale in China and is attracting attention with its advanced features and affordable price. The device is designed to make air purification in kitchens more efficient and convenient. Ixbt.com reports .

The new model’s key technical specifications have been significantly improved compared with those of previous-generation devices. It relies on a next-generation DC motor capable of reaching up to 2200 rotations per minute and a highly efficient fan system. As a result, maximum airflow reaches 25 cubic meters per minute, which is 9 percent higher than the previous model’s figure.

Smart Control and Air Resistance Detection

One of the Mijia Smart Range Hood 3’s most important advantages is its Cruise Boost algorithm, which uses artificial intelligence elements. The system automatically detects air resistance in the shared ventilation ducts of high-rise buildings and adjusts airflow performance and pressure accordingly.

The device’s maximum static pressure reaches 1080 Pa. This helps the hood maintain stable performance even in challenging situations involving high resistance in a building’s shared ventilation system.

Convenience Features and Ecosystem Integration

To eliminate inconveniences during cooking, the manufacturers equipped the device with touchless controls. Its built-in gesture recognition system allows users to turn the hood on or off and adjust suction power with a wave of the hand. As a result, users do not need to touch the control panel with greasy or wet hands while baking or cooking.

The device is also fully integrated with the Xiaomi HyperOS Connect ecosystem and the Mijia app. Users can control the hood remotely with a smartphone and create interaction scenarios between it and other Xiaomi smart home devices.

Automatic Cleaning and Pricing

Another technological feature is the automatic dry-cleaning mode called Smart Dry Cleaning. In this mode, the fan spins at high speed, expelling some of the grease residue accumulated inside it. According to Xiaomi, this slows the formation of grease layers inside the fan and helps it maintain its efficiency for longer.

Now available on the Chinese market, the Mijia Smart Range Hood 3 is priced at 1499 yuan, or approximately 220 US dollars. Offering such advanced technologies and smart features at a relatively affordable price is expected to intensify competition in the kitchen appliance market.