Uzbekistan’s Taekwondo Athletes Achieve Major Success at the President’s Cup

·12·Sport
Uzbekistan’s Taekwondo Athletes Achieve Major Success at the President’s Cup

The prestigious World Taekwondo President's Cup – Asia international tournament in Lahore, Pakistan, has concluded. On the final day, members of Uzbekistan’s national team added two more silver medals and one bronze medal to their tally. According to the National Olympic Committee, Uzbekistan successfully finished the tournament with nine medals in total.

Final-Day Results and Medal Winners

On the final day of the tournament, Yodgor Jo‘raboyev (-87 kg) and Shohjahon Ahmedov (-68 kg) won silver medals, while Madina Mirabzalova (-57 kg) claimed bronze.

At this tournament, Uzbekistan’s national team one gold, six silver and two bronze medals, placing among the leading teams in the overall standings.

World Taekwondo President's Cup – Asia: Uzbek all medal winners

Medal Type

Weight Category

Athlete (Uzbekistan National Team)

Gold Medal

-80 kg

Jasurbek Jaysunov

Silver Medal

-68 kg

Shohjahon Ahmedov

Silver Medal

-74 kg

Najmiddin Qosimhojiyev

Silver Medal

-87 kg

Yodgor Jo‘raboyev

Silver Medal

-62 kg

Diyora Azizova

Silver Medal

-67 kg

Ozoda Sobirjonova

Silver Medal

+73 kg

Svetlana Saidova

Bronze Medal

+87 kg

Marat Mavlonov

Bronze Medal

-57 kg

Madina Mirabzalova

Valuable Points for the Olympic Rankings

The strong results achieved at this President’s Cup-level tournament enabled Uzbekistan’s taekwondo athletes to earn important points for the world and Olympic rankings.

Do you think the young athletes in this squad can further increase Uzbekistan’s gold-medal tally at future Olympic Games and World Championships?

Leave your congratulations and thoughts in the comments, and immediately share the success of our national team with all sports fans!

UzbekistanLahorePakistanWorld Taekwondo
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