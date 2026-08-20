Mariya Zakharova Makes Statement on the West’s Geopolitical Goals

·1·World
Mariya Zakharova Makes Statement on the West’s Geopolitical Goals

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mariya Zakharova stated Moscow’s position on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. She said that only Russia could provide such a guarantee for Ukraine. The statement was made at a briefing on August 20.

«Russia could be the guarantor»

Zakharova noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly expressed his position on the matter.

«The only guarantor of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity has been and can only be Russia».

The diplomat’s statement was made in the context of Russia’s position on negotiations over Ukraine and security guarantees.

Zakharova Harshly Assesses Western Policy

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also criticized Western countries’ approach to Ukraine. In her view, Ukraine is not important to the West as an independent and economically developed state.

Zakharova said that, in her interpretation, the West’s interest in Ukraine was primarily focused on pragmatic and geopolitical goals.

«The West does not need Ukraine either as an independent or as a prosperous state».

She said that if the West had been interested in Ukraine precisely as such a state, its policy would have been different.

How Does Moscow Assess the West’s Goals?

Zakharova stated that the West was using Ukrainian territory as a means of geopolitical pressure against Russia.

She said that Moscow viewed Western policy as a strategy aimed at exploiting Ukraine’s resources and increasing risks for Russia.

This is the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official position on the war in Ukraine and the West’s role in it.

«Ukraine’s future has been predetermined»

Zakharova also criticized Western aid to Ukraine. In her view, resources are limited, and the West is not sufficiently concerned about the future of Ukraine’s current political system.

She called the current authorities in Kyiv a «neo-Nazi regime» and said that its future was «predetermined».

Statements Were Made Amid Negotiations

Zakharova’s statements came as Russia and Ukraine were discussing ending the war and future security guarantees.

At the same time, Russia’s position that it should be the «guarantor of Ukraine’s sovereignty» is a political statement by Moscow. Ukraine and Western countries hold different positions on this matter.

Mariya ZaxarovaRussiaUkraineVladimir PutinRussian Foreign Ministry
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