Dozens of Eel-Like Fish Spill from a Bucket Inside a Metro

An ordinary metro ride in Nanjing, China, turned into an unexpected incident. On August 17, containers filled with live eel-like fish overturned on a train traveling along Metro Line 2.

As a result, dozens of fish scattered across the carriage floor and began moving in different directions. Passengers who witnessed the incident were stunned, while some tried to catch the escaping fish.

Videos shared on social media show passengers grabbing fish sliding across the floor with their hands and placing them back into the containers. However, catching some of them was difficult because they crawled into the narrow spaces beneath the seats. Source: Times of India

Interestingly, many internet users who watched the videos thought the creatures were snakes. In fact, they were rice fish with a snake-like appearance Their long, slippery bodies resembled snakes, making the scene inside the carriage look even more frightening.

During the incident, passengers tried to gather the escaped fish. Some creatures crawled under the seats, making them difficult to catch.

After videos of the incident spread online, one question preoccupied many people: How were passengers allowed to carry such live creatures on the metro?

According to reports, transporting live aquatic products on the metro is permitted in China under certain conditions. One of the main requirements is that they be carried in leak-proof, tightly sealed containers.