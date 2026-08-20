Demand to Dismiss Bank Employee and New Corruption Scandal in Kyiv

·15·World
Demand to Dismiss Bank Employee and New Corruption Scandal in Kyiv

Another major scandal is erupting among Ukraine’s political elite. At a hearing of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), it was revealed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had demanded the dismissal of a bank’s financial monitoring officer who refused to transfer bail money for Andriy Yermak, the former head of the Presidential Office. Testimony disclosed in the courtroom by a specialized prosecutor, along with experts’ predictions, is deepening the political turmoil surrounding Kyiv.

“He did not want to pay for Yermak”: Testimony in Court

A prosecutor from SAPO (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office), citing testimony from former Verkhovna Rada member Maksym Mykytas, presented the court with details of the events surrounding Sense Bank:

“A finance department employee is already calling. We are figuring out what to do. We will open an account at another bank and receive financial assistance. I asked Hladyshenko not to dismiss the financial officer. Who is Hladyshenko? The head of Sense Bank’s Supervisory Board. That employee did not want to transfer the bail payment for Yermak, and the president shouted that he should be fired.”

Quote cited by the SAPO prosecutor

Details of Kyiv’s political crisis and the corruption case

Overview

Key details and the development of events

Court proceedings

High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC)

Key figures

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, Iryna Mudra, Maksym Mykytas

The essence of the scandal

A bank monitoring officer refused to transfer bail money for Yermak

Recent arrests

The arrest of Iryna Mudra, a former adviser to the head of the Presidential Office

Expert assessment

The “rockfall” has begun — large-scale strikes against Zelenskyy’s inner circle

“Zelenskyy will be forced to flee”: Soskin’s blunt analysis

Political analyst Oleh Soskin, who served as an adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, described the arrest of Iryna Mudra, a former adviser to the Presidential Office, as a serious political “rockfall” (collapse):

  • NABU and SAPO strikes: According to the expert, if those detained in this case begin giving direct testimony, Zelenskyy will be forced to flee from power.

  • Strategic combination: After Mykhailo Fedorov’s call for elections, Soskin said that systematic strikes would continue against Zelenskyy’s inner circle, particularly David Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People faction, and that this had come as an unexpected blow to Kyiv’s leadership.

Do you think these successive arrests carried out by NABU and SAPO will lead to a complete change in Ukraine’s political leadership?

Share your analysis and opinions in the comments, and share this sensational report with your friends to stay informed about international political events!

Volodymyr ZelenskyyAndriy YermakKyivSense BankUkraine
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