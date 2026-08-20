Zelenskyy asks allies for Patriot missiles and threatens Russia

·2·World
Zelenskyy asks allies for Patriot missiles and threatens Russia

In his latest evening video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the aftermath of a large-scale combined attack on Kyiv and surrounding areas and demanded that Western countries urgently deliver missiles for Patriot systems. The head of state emphasized that the situation regarding the interception of ballistic missiles was critical, Ukraine will continue to launch retaliatory strikes against Russian territory.

“Ballistic missiles remain the most difficult”: The scale of the attack and missile shortages

In his address, Zelenskyy assessed the ongoing recovery efforts in Kyiv, Boryspil and Brovary and revealed weaknesses in the air defense system:

“For much of today, recovery efforts continued in Kyiv and the region—in Boryspil and Brovary—to deal with the aftermath of the attack. It was a combined strike: many ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, were used. Unfortunately, the situation with ballistic missiles remains the most difficult right now. While approximately 90% of cruise missiles were intercepted, the figures for ballistic missiles are considerably lower.” — said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details of the situation in Kyiv and weapons supplies

Category

Status and key details

Areas targeted

Kyiv, and the areas around Boryspil and Brovary

Weapons used

Cruise missiles (90% intercepted), ballistic missiles and drones

Main demand

Additional missiles for Patriot air defense systems

Purchase terms

Not free aid, but readiness to purchase was stated

Main obstacle

Delays in political decisions in the US and among its allies, as well as a lack of funding

Retaliatory actions

Plans for new strikes on targets inside Russia

“We are not asking for gifts; we are ready to buy”

The Ukrainian leader said that the political decisions of allies were crucial and called on the US and Western partners to act swiftly:

“We need missiles for Patriot systems, and only our partners can provide them. We are not talking about gifts—Ukraine is ready to buy these weapons. The key is for political decisions to be made, first and foremost in the United States.”

Financial crisis and appointment of a new minister

At the same time, during the introduction of the new defense minister, Yevhen Khmara, Zelenskyy openly acknowledged that Kyiv’s biggest problem was a severe lack of funds to wage the war. Nevertheless, he stressed that Ukraine would expand its ability to carry out retaliatory strikes.

Do you think Western countries can fully protect Ukraine’s skies by supplying additional missiles for Patriot systems, or will financial and production constraints prevent this?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis with your loved ones to stay up to date with military and political news!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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