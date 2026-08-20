Deco Speaks Candidly About Rodri: “We Didn’t Sign Him Just to Keep Him from Real Madrid”

Barcelona's new signing, Rodri, has caused quite a stir. Although Real Madrid were also reportedly interested in the Spanish midfielder, the Catalan club brought him into their ranks.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has now revealed the real reason behind the transfer. He explained that the club signed Rodri not simply to keep him away from rivals Real Madrid, but to strengthen the team.

Rodri Was Not Initially Part of Barcelona’s Plans

According to reports, the Spanish midfielder Manchester Cityfor a fee of €76.5 million including bonuses.

According to Deco, initially Barcelona considered Rodri’s transfer impossible.

“At first, Rodri was not in our plans because we thought it would be impossible to sign him. When the opportunity arose, we took it.”

The sporting director stressed that every transfer must be carefully discussed in advance and have a clear purpose for the team.

“We Didn’t Sign Him Just to Keep Him from Real Madrid”

After reports that Real Madrid were also competing for Rodri, the transfer was viewed as the latest chapter in the rivalry between the two Spanish giants.

However, Deco said he disagreed with that interpretation.

“We didn’t sign him simply to keep him away from Real Madrid. That would be the wrong way to look at it.”

According to him, Rodri’s main advantage is that he is one of the strongest midfielders in world football.

What Does Barcelona Expect from Rodri?

Deco said he believes Rodri can make a major contribution to the team.

Aspect Barcelona’s Position Reason for the Transfer Strengthen the Team Initial Plan Rodri Was Not Initially Part of the Main Plan Once the Opportunity Arose The Transfer Was Completed Real Madrid’s Interest Not the Main Reason Expectation Rodri’s Major Contribution to the Team

Deco also said that, as with the transfers of Gordon, Adeyemi, Bisouma and Cancelo, the club had taken advantage of a new opportunity.

High Expectations for Rodri

Valued at €76.5 million, the transfer has become one of Barcelona’s most important decisions ahead of the new season. The key question now is: Can Rodri justify Barcelona’s investment with his performances on the pitch?

Deco’s position is clear: the transfer was made not to compete with Real Madrid, but to strengthen Barcelona further.

Do you think Rodri is worth €76.5 million for Barcelona? Share your opinion in the comments and share this story with football fans on Telegram and other social networks.