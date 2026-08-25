At a time when military actions by Russia are reported to be continuing, Ukraine, in cooperation with Western allies, has developed a package of important initiatives to end the war. Great Britain's influential The Times newspaper reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially announced this.

This comprehensive plan put forward by Kyiv was formed with the participation of representatives of the Donald Trump administration and European Union officials.

Main terms of the plan: Ceasefire and buffer zone

The newly developed peace plan includes several important stages:

Stopping military actions: Introducing a full ceasefire regime;

Withdrawal of troops: Proportionally withdrawing Russian and Ukrainian armed forces from the current line of contact;

Establishing a buffer zone: Creating a neutral security zone to prevent renewed clashes;

Additional US initiatives: "As far as we know, the American side has several more ideas. They are waiting for a convenient opportunity to present these ideas, and we are waiting for them", added Zelenskyy.

Vatican mediation and negotiations with Lavrov

International diplomatic channels have been activated to convey peace proposals:

Visit of a Vatican diplomat: According to the report, on August 24, Vatican diplomat Paul Richard Gallagher visited the Russian capital, and it is assumed that he will convey these peace proposals to the Russian leadership;

Important meeting in Moscow: On August 25, an official meeting between Gallagher and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled.

Moscow's position: Will the proposals be accepted?

Nevertheless, international observers rate the probability of achieving serious results in the negotiations as low: