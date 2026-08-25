NASA prepares to launch a unique telescope into space

NASA is preparing to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a next-generation observatory that will allow for a deeper exploration of the mysteries of the universe.

According to reports, the launch of the telescope aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled for August 30. This launch date has been moved up by nearly nine months from the original schedule.

One of the most important features of the Roman telescope is its extremely wide field of view. It can observe an area at least 100 times larger than the Hubble Space Telescope at one time.

NASA estimates that the observatory will record light from approximately 1 billion galaxies during its mission. This is significantly more data than the Hubble Space Telescope has collected over its 37 years of observation.

The space observatory is equipped with two main scientific instruments. One is a wide-field camera used for infrared mapping and detecting exoplanets via gravitational microlensing, and the second is a coronagraph that allows for direct imaging of distant cosmic objects.

The telescope will be directed to the Lagrange point, approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. The James Webb Space Telescope is also operating in this same region.

One of the primary missions of the Roman observatory is to study the nature of dark energy and dark matter, and to gain a better understanding of the large-scale structure of the universe.

In addition, scientists plan to create a comprehensive catalog of planetary systems in the Milky Way.

The telescope is named after Nancy Grace Roman, NASA's first chief astronomer. She is known in the scientific community as the 'Mother of Hubble' due to her significant contributions to the development of orbital telescope programs.

The new observatory will complement the capabilities of the James Webb telescope. While Webb specializes in studying individual cosmic objects in extreme detail, the Roman telescope will allow for the exploration of vast regions of the universe in a wide, panoramic view.