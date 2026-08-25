Agreed to join City: Romano announces decision of Chelsea star

·38·Sport
Agreed to join City: Romano announces decision of Chelsea star

In the final stages of the summer transfer window, one of the biggest domestic deals of the year in the English Premier League is on the verge of completion. The world of football's most reliable insider, Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has fully agreed to continue his career at Manchester City.

The 25-year-old Argentine midfielder has accepted the offer from the 'Cityzens' and reached an agreement on personal terms.

Next step: sending the offer to Chelsea

Following the player's 'green light', the situation is moving to the stage of formal negotiations:

  • Official bid being prepared: Manchester Citymanagement is finalizing documents to place an official bid package on the Londoners' table;

  • Long-term contract: Enzo Fernández's current contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2032 . This means the Manchester club will need to make a significant financial investment for the transfer;

  • From Benfica to London: Recall that the Argentine star joined Stamford Bridge from Lisbon's Benfica for a record-breaking fee.

Enzo's stats in London

Fernández, a 2022 World Cup winner and the tournament's best young player with Argentina, has been a key leader in the midfield for the 'Blues':

  • 54 matches: He has made a total of 54 official appearances for Chelsea across all competitions;

  • Productivity: In these matches, the midfielder scored 15 goals and provided 7 assists .

Maresca's desire to strengthen creativity and ball control in the midfield makes the Enzo Fernández transfer the hottest story of this summer.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!Today, 20:32Main favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealedMain favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealedToday, 20:29How is the Uzbekistan national boxing team preparing for the trip to Japan?How is the Uzbekistan national boxing team preparing for the trip to Japan?Today, 20:17Lamine Yamal has started living with his girlfriendLamine Yamal has started living with his girlfriendToday, 19:32Man City joins the race: What is happening with the Gakpo transfer?Man City joins the race: What is happening with the Gakpo transfer?Today, 19:01Neymar's move to Inter Miami could be a mistake for MLSNeymar's move to Inter Miami could be a mistake for MLSToday, 18:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane