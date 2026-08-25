In the final stages of the summer transfer window, one of the biggest domestic deals of the year in the English Premier League is on the verge of completion. The world of football's most reliable insider, Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has fully agreed to continue his career at Manchester City.

The 25-year-old Argentine midfielder has accepted the offer from the 'Cityzens' and reached an agreement on personal terms.

Next step: sending the offer to Chelsea

Following the player's 'green light', the situation is moving to the stage of formal negotiations:

Official bid being prepared: Manchester Citymanagement is finalizing documents to place an official bid package on the Londoners' table;

Long-term contract: Enzo Fernández's current contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2032 . This means the Manchester club will need to make a significant financial investment for the transfer;

From Benfica to London: Recall that the Argentine star joined Stamford Bridge from Lisbon's Benfica for a record-breaking fee.

Enzo's stats in London

Fernández, a 2022 World Cup winner and the tournament's best young player with Argentina, has been a key leader in the midfield for the 'Blues':

54 matches: He has made a total of 54 official appearances for Chelsea across all competitions;

Productivity: In these matches, the midfielder scored 15 goals and provided 7 assists .

Maresca's desire to strengthen creativity and ball control in the midfield makes the Enzo Fernández transfer the hottest story of this summer.