Main favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealed

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Main favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealed

The publication "Vanguard" has released a ranking of the top five favorites for football's most prestigious individual award — the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The ranking is based on results following the World Cup.

1. Rodri Hernández — Spain, Manchester City. He made a significant contribution to the Spanish national team's victory at the 2026 World Cup and was awarded as the tournament's best player Golden Ball . Following this result, he is considered the Ballon d'Or main favorite.

2. Harry Kane — England, Bayern Munich. The striker scored 61 goals in 51 matches during the 2025/26 season and became the winner of the European Golden Shoe. Kane won the German league title and the Cup with Bayern.

3. Lamine Yamal — Spain, Barcelona. The 19-year-old played a crucial role in his club winning another La Liga title. He recorded 24 goals and 18 assists throughout the season.

4. Kylian Mbappé — France, Real Madrid. He scored 10 goals at the World Cup, becoming the tournament's top scorer. Additionally, at the club level, Mbappé scored 42 goals in 44 games for Real Madrid.

5. Lionel Messi — Argentina, Inter Miami. The 39-year-old scored 8 goals at the World Cup, contributing significantly to Argentina's run to the final. In the decisive match, Argentina was defeated by Spain.

The 2026 Ballon d'Or award ceremony will be held on October 26 in London . The current holder of the award is Paris Saint-Germain and France national team forward Ousmane Dembélé.

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