Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!
London club Tottenham has completed an important transfer to strengthen its attacking line. On August 25, Manchester City'sBrazilian winger Savio officially joined the 'Spurs'.
The London manager Roberto De Zerbi shared his thoughts after the new player's presentation, focusing on how his playing style will bring a fresh breath to the team's attacks.
“A fearless attacker and unconventional movements”: The coach's assessment
The Italian specialist highly praised the 22-year-old Brazilian's technical potential:
“Savio is a player who brings great energy, creativity, and high quality to the wings. He is never afraid to sharpen the attack and is capable of changing the outcome of a match with his unconventional movements. We are very happy to have him with us”, said De Zerbi in an interview with the club's press service.
Strengthening the wings after a tough start
The new season did not start as expected for the London club:
Defeat in the 1st round: In the opening round of the English Premier League, Tottenham lost away to Manchester Citywith a score of 0:3;
Next challenge: The 'Spurs' will soon take the field against Charlton in the EFL Cup on August 26;
Debut expectation: De Zerbi aims to integrate Savio into the team system quickly and restore efficiency in the final third.
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