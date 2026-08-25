Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!

London club Tottenham has completed an important transfer to strengthen its attacking line. On August 25, Manchester City'sBrazilian winger Savio officially joined the 'Spurs'.

The London manager Roberto De Zerbi shared his thoughts after the new player's presentation, focusing on how his playing style will bring a fresh breath to the team's attacks.

“A fearless attacker and unconventional movements”: The coach's assessment

The Italian specialist highly praised the 22-year-old Brazilian's technical potential:

“Savio is a player who brings great energy, creativity, and high quality to the wings. He is never afraid to sharpen the attack and is capable of changing the outcome of a match with his unconventional movements. We are very happy to have him with us”, said De Zerbi in an interview with the club's press service.

Strengthening the wings after a tough start

The new season did not start as expected for the London club: