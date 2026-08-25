Female teacher who lived under years of pressure in Guzar passes away

In the Guzar district of Kashkadarya region, a female teacher who lived under years of pressure and violence by her husband has passed away. In connection with the incident, the court sentenced the man to 7 years and 6 months in prison.

According to court documents, the woman entered into a legal marriage with the 30-year-old man in 2019. The family had two minor children.

It turned out that the woman worked as a teacher at a school and also as an instructor at a kindergarten. Although she was overwhelmed with household chores, her husband also forced her to weed camel thorns in the field. The man regularly beat, insulted, and inflicted bodily injuries on his wife.

According to court documents, the man smashed his wife's credit-purchased phone against the wall. As a result, the woman was deprived of the opportunity to prepare for the attestation process.

Furthermore, the man did not leave his wife's salary at her disposal. The woman's salary was transferred to plastic cards belonging to herself and her mother-in-law. The pressure and restrictions lasted for several years. The woman was unable to protect herself from these situations.

As noted in the court documents, on October 26, 2025, at around 06:30, the woman died by suicide in the garage of her residence and passed away. By the verdict of the Guzar District Court on Criminal Cases, the man was found guilty and sentenced to 7 years and 6 months of imprisonment.