Manchester United announces major €76 million transfer!

·67·Sport
Manchester United announces major €76 million transfer!

The next major deal of the summer transfer window in the English Premier League has been officially confirmed. Manchester United has officially announced the signing of Carlos Baleba , the talented midfielder from Brighton.

Executed as part of the plan to strengthen the midfield at Old Trafford, this deal marks one of the most important strategic moves for the Red Devils ahead of the new season.

5+1 scheme and a €76 million financial package

The terms of the agreement signed between the parties are as follows:

  • Contract duration: A long-term deal was signed with the 22-year-old Cameroonian player under a 5+1 scheme (a 5-year base contract with an option to extend for another season);

  • Base transfer fee: Brighton will receive a guaranteed €70 million from this transfer;

  • Add-ons: According to the terms, additional bonuses of nearly €6 million will be paid based on the player's personal and team achievements;

  • Total value: Thus, the total value of the deal reaches €76 million .

Baleba's career at Brighton

The Cameroonian talent quickly established himself as one of the Premier League's top young midfielders:

  • Time with the Seagulls: Carlos Baleba had been representing Brighton since the 2023/24 season;

  • Last season's statistics: The midfielder made a total of 35 appearances across all competitions last season, standing out for his physical presence in the middle of the park, ball recovery, and high activity in transitioning to attack.

Manchester United’s coaching staff is fully confident that the 22-year-old will become one of the team's key defensive leaders for years to come.» bosh murabbiylar shtabi 22 yoshli futbolchini jamoaning uzoq yillar davomidagi asosiy tayanch yetakchilaridan biri bo‘lishiga to‘liq ishonch bildirmoqda.

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueCarlos BalebaFootball TransfersBrighton
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bruno Fernandes named PFA Player of the YearBruno Fernandes named PFA Player of the YearToday, 02:12Dramatic draw in Samarkand: 87th-minute goal denies Pakhtakor victoryDramatic draw in Samarkand: 87th-minute goal denies Pakhtakor victoryYesterday, 22:11Big fight in Tashkent: Muhiddin Mamajonov faces Russian knockout artistBig fight in Tashkent: Muhiddin Mamajonov faces Russian knockout artistYesterday, 22:00Boakye saves Andijon, AGMK drops points at home: Matchday 19 detailsBoakye saves Andijon, AGMK drops points at home: Matchday 19 detailsYesterday, 21:17Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!Yesterday, 20:32Main favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealedMain favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealedYesterday, 20:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
How was Husanov rated? British outlet analyzes Manchester City players' performance
How was Husanov rated? British outlet analyzes Manchester City players' performance