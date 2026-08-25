The next major deal of the summer transfer window in the English Premier League has been officially confirmed. Manchester United has officially announced the signing of Carlos Baleba , the talented midfielder from Brighton.

Executed as part of the plan to strengthen the midfield at Old Trafford, this deal marks one of the most important strategic moves for the Red Devils ahead of the new season.

5+1 scheme and a €76 million financial package

The terms of the agreement signed between the parties are as follows:

Contract duration: A long-term deal was signed with the 22-year-old Cameroonian player under a 5+1 scheme (a 5-year base contract with an option to extend for another season);

Base transfer fee: Brighton will receive a guaranteed €70 million from this transfer;

Add-ons: According to the terms, additional bonuses of nearly €6 million will be paid based on the player's personal and team achievements;

Total value: Thus, the total value of the deal reaches €76 million .

Baleba's career at Brighton

The Cameroonian talent quickly established himself as one of the Premier League's top young midfielders:

Time with the Seagulls: Carlos Baleba had been representing Brighton since the 2023/24 season;

Last season's statistics: The midfielder made a total of 35 appearances across all competitions last season, standing out for his physical presence in the middle of the park, ball recovery, and high activity in transitioning to attack.

Manchester United’s coaching staff is fully confident that the 22-year-old will become one of the team's key defensive leaders for years to come.» bosh murabbiylar shtabi 22 yoshli futbolchini jamoaning uzoq yillar davomidagi asosiy tayanch yetakchilaridan biri bo‘lishiga to‘liq ishonch bildirmoqda.