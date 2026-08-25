Big fight in Tashkent: Muhiddin Mamajonov faces Russian knockout artist

Another intense and uncompromising fight night awaits Uzbekistan's mixed martial arts fans. The talented MMA master Muhiddin Mamajonov's next fight date and opponent have been officially announced.

Our compatriot September 26 will step into the octagon as part of the prestigious Mangu 5 tournament, hosted in the capital city of Tashkent.

About the weight class and opponent: Dangerous Russian knockout artist

The upcoming bout will take place in the welterweight division. Mamajonov will be challenged in the octagon by the experienced and heavy-hitting Russian representative Magomed Saliev :

The threat of Magomed Saliev: The Russian fighter is no stranger to Uzbek fans. He previously gained attention during the 'Mangu 1' tournament by knocking out another Uzbek athlete, Amirkhon Alikhodjaev, in the first round;

Mamajonov's mission: For Muhiddin, this clash is not just an opportunity to increase his personal win count, but also to solidify his status as a leader in his weight class by securing a convincing victory over a dangerous opponent.

Statistics and records

The professional records of both fighters suggest an intense battle:

Muhiddin Mamajonov: 12 professional MMA fights — 9 wins , 2 losses and 1 draw ;

Magomed Saliev: 17 professional fights — 13 wins and 4 losses.

This clash in the Tashkent octagon on September 26 is expected to be one of the most spectacular and anticipated events of the 'Mangu 5' fight night.