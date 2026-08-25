Boakye saves Andijon, AGMK drops points at home: Matchday 19 details

Uzbekistan Super LeagueThe latest matches of matchday 19 provided fans with real tension and unexpected results. In the clash in Andijon, the fate of the match was decided in the final minutes, while in Olmaliq, the visitors showed heroism to force their opponents to drop points.

Both matches intensified the battle in the middle and lower parts of the league table.

Boakye's benefit at 'Bobur Arena': Andijon — Khorazm 1:0

Andijon hosted the Urganch club Khorazm on their home turf. The match ended in a dramatic 1:0 victory for the hosts:

Hero from the bench: The legionnaire, brought onto the pitch by the 'Eagles' coach in the 73rd minute, Martin Boakye became the hero of the match by scoring in the 87th minute, 14 minutes after coming on;

Table situation: Thanks to this valuable win, Andijon reached 27 points, solidifying their 7th place. Khorazm, having lost, remains in 11th place with 20 points.

Match report:

Andijon: Potapov, Andronikashvili, Kholdorkhonov (Sulaymonov, 62), Ashortia (Turgunboyev, 74), Iminov (Cheran, 62), Komilov, Chalasan, Temirov, Tukhtakhodjayev, Mahamadjonov, Turdimurodov (Boakye, 73);

Khorazm: Ergashev, Azimov (Nugumanov, 64), Shiryayev, Lohan, Ortikboyev, Khamidjonov (Izzatov, 72), Rom, Pirmuhammadov, Khoshimov, Abdukhamidov, Sabino.

17th-minute red card and dedication in Olmaliq: AGMK — Surkhon 0:0

In another central match of the round, AGMK, led by Mirjalol Qosimov, could not defeat Termez's Surkhon at home:

Early dismissal: As early as the 17th minute of the match, Surkhon player Shukurillayev was sent off, forcing the Termez side to defend with 10 men for over 70 minutes;

Resilient draw: Despite being a man down, the visitors neutralized all consecutive attacks from the opponent and held on for an important 0:0 draw;

Points distribution: AGMK occupies 5th place with 29 points, while Surkhon remains in 13th place with 20 points.

Match report: