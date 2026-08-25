Boakye saves Andijon, AGMK drops points at home: Matchday 19 details

·86·Sport
Boakye saves Andijon, AGMK drops points at home: Matchday 19 details

Uzbekistan Super LeagueThe latest matches of matchday 19 provided fans with real tension and unexpected results. In the clash in Andijon, the fate of the match was decided in the final minutes, while in Olmaliq, the visitors showed heroism to force their opponents to drop points.

Both matches intensified the battle in the middle and lower parts of the league table.

Boakye's benefit at 'Bobur Arena': Andijon — Khorazm 1:0

Andijon hosted the Urganch club Khorazm on their home turf. The match ended in a dramatic 1:0 victory for the hosts:

  • Hero from the bench: The legionnaire, brought onto the pitch by the 'Eagles' coach in the 73rd minute, Martin Boakye became the hero of the match by scoring in the 87th minute, 14 minutes after coming on;

  • Table situation: Thanks to this valuable win, Andijon reached 27 points, solidifying their 7th place. Khorazm, having lost, remains in 11th place with 20 points.

Match report:

  • Andijon: Potapov, Andronikashvili, Kholdorkhonov (Sulaymonov, 62), Ashortia (Turgunboyev, 74), Iminov (Cheran, 62), Komilov, Chalasan, Temirov, Tukhtakhodjayev, Mahamadjonov, Turdimurodov (Boakye, 73);

  • Khorazm: Ergashev, Azimov (Nugumanov, 64), Shiryayev, Lohan, Ortikboyev, Khamidjonov (Izzatov, 72), Rom, Pirmuhammadov, Khoshimov, Abdukhamidov, Sabino.

17th-minute red card and dedication in Olmaliq: AGMK — Surkhon 0:0

In another central match of the round, AGMK, led by Mirjalol Qosimov, could not defeat Termez's Surkhon at home:

  • Early dismissal: As early as the 17th minute of the match, Surkhon player Shukurillayev was sent off, forcing the Termez side to defend with 10 men for over 70 minutes;

  • Resilient draw: Despite being a man down, the visitors neutralized all consecutive attacks from the opponent and held on for an important 0:0 draw;

  • Points distribution: AGMK occupies 5th place with 29 points, while Surkhon remains in 13th place with 20 points.

Match report:

  • AGMK: Abdunabiyev, Ahmadaliyev, Karimov, Toirov, Muqimjonov, Qosimov, Papava, Sentoku, Abdurazzaqov, Kholmurodov, Sobirjonov;

  • Surkhon: Boymurodov, Shamsiyev, Tursunov, Sherbutayev, Friday, Ramazonov, Uktamov, Qodirov, Tornike, Shukrullayev, Shaydulov.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bruno Fernandes named PFA Player of the YearBruno Fernandes named PFA Player of the YearToday, 02:12Dramatic draw in Samarkand: 87th-minute goal denies Pakhtakor victoryDramatic draw in Samarkand: 87th-minute goal denies Pakhtakor victoryYesterday, 22:11Big fight in Tashkent: Muhiddin Mamajonov faces Russian knockout artistBig fight in Tashkent: Muhiddin Mamajonov faces Russian knockout artistYesterday, 22:00Manchester United announces major €76 million transfer!Manchester United announces major €76 million transfer!Yesterday, 21:26Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!Yesterday, 20:32Main favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealedMain favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealedYesterday, 20:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
How was Husanov rated? British outlet analyzes Manchester City players' performance
How was Husanov rated? British outlet analyzes Manchester City players' performance