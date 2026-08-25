On the morning of August 25, a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III heavy military transport aircraft landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, causing a major stir in international geopolitics. After arriving from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington via Riga, the plane disappeared from the Flightradar24 monitoring system upon landing in the capital.

A few hours later, senior CBS correspondent Jennifer Jacobs revealed that the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe, was on board and had arrived in Moscow for high-level negotiations. Russian military analyst and reporter Alexander Kos analyzed the 5 main reasons behind this unexpected and mysterious visit by the US intelligence chief.

Why is the CIA chief in Moscow? 5 main versions

International experts and military circles are putting forward the following possibilities regarding the purpose of the visit:

1. Prisoner exchange operation: It is no coincidence that the CIA director arrived on a heavy military transport plane. The same type of aircraft was used during the exchange of Marc Fogel and Alexander Vinnik a year and a half ago;

2. Preparation for a summit and a 'big meeting': Visits by special envoys for Ukraine, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, had been delayed for months. The sudden arrival of the intelligence chief in their place could be to pave the way for high-level negotiations;

3. Meeting of intelligence agency heads: Direct closed-door inter-agency dialogue between John Ratcliffe and the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin; 4. Solving 'irritant' problems:

Discussing the fate of diplomatic properties, restoring embassy operations, and resuming direct flights in an unannounced format; 5. Verbal secret warning (Ultimatum):

The CIA director is not a simple courier carrying a diplomatic note. He flies in when open communication lines are not trusted and the most important message must be delivered 'face-to-face' to the other side. The 2021 Burns visit is repeating: Lessons from history

Alexander Kos compares this visit to the events of autumn 2021. At that time, CIA chief William Burns flew to Moscow to openly warn Russia about the buildup of troops on the Ukrainian border and the possibility of large-scale military action. Shortly thereafter, events took a sharp turn.

Currently, diplomatic activity in Moscow is at its peak:

Vatican mission:

Vatican diplomat Paul Richard Gallagher met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presented new proposals; Kyiv's peace plan:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new initiative involving a buffer zone and troop withdrawal. However, as The Times noted, Moscow has rejected many conditions before. The CIA director's mysterious flight to Moscow signals that a massive geopolitical process is taking place behind the scenes.

Biroq, The Times ta’kidlaganidek, Moskva bungacha ham ko‘plab shartlarni rad etib kelgan. MRB direktorining Moskvaga sirli parvozi parda ortida juda katta geosiyosiy jarayon kechayotganidan darak bermoqda.