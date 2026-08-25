«I respect Khabib, but not Umar»: A sensational interview from Merab Dvalishvili!

·47·Uzbekistan
«I respect Khabib, but not Umar»: A sensational interview from Merab Dvalishvili!

Georgian UFC bantamweight fighter Merab Dvalishvili made an open and sharp statement regarding his relations with Dagestani martial artists and the disagreements that have arisen.

In a conversation with Ariel Helwani, the Georgian athlete stated that he deeply respects the late coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and lightweight leader Islam Makhachev, but cannot accept only two people from the whole of Dagestan.

«My respect for the Nurmagomedov family is endless»

Merab specifically emphasized that his respect for Dagestani sports and its leading representatives is always high:

«I greatly respect Umar's family, the Nurmagomedov dynasty. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov... I have photos taken with him, I have published them many times. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev... I respect this entire team very much. I have had many Dagestani friends for many years and I appreciate all Dagestanians, especially fighters», — Merab said.

«Cunning manager and spoiled fighter»: The root of the confrontation

Dvalishvili noted that only Umar Nurmagomedov and his manager Rizvan Magomedov are to blame for his animosity:

  • Attacks on social media: According to Merab, Rizvan Magomedov helped Umar write insulting posts and exert pressure on the «X» (formerly Twitter) network;

  • Disrespect towards the homeland: «They even mentioned my country in an insulting context. This Rizvan has been to Georgia, where he was welcomed very warmly. Despite this, he showed disrespect towards me and my homeland. He is a very cunning guy»;

  • Personal grievance: «If I don't like someone, I don't hide it and always speak the truth. I think Umar has been spoiled excessively. He showed disrespect towards me, and that hurts me».

Such open and sharp relations between the octagon stars are further increasing the interest of UFC fans in their potential future clash.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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