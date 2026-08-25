Historical temperature record in the world's oceans broken again

Since observations began in the world's oceans, the highest global temperature has been recorded. This record, which is causing serious concern among scientists, shows that the warming process in the oceans is intensifying.

According to data from Europe's Copernicus Earth observation program, the average global sea surface temperature on August 22, 2026, reached 21.1 degrees Celsius.This figure is even higher than the previous record.

The previous record high was 21.09 degrees, which was recorded in March 2024.

The record being set in August has alarmed scientists.

Experts note that it is particularly noteworthy that the new record was set in August.

Usually, the highest global sea surface temperatures occur during the summer season in the Southern Hemisphere. Therefore, it is normal to observe high figures in March and April.

But this time, the record was broken in August.

Researchers suggest that such sharp warming may be caused by the simultaneous impact of the El Niño phenomenon and global warming, which has been intensifying for decades due to human activity. bir vaqtda ta’sir qilgan bo‘lishi mumkinligini bildirmoqda.