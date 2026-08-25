Dramatic draw in Samarkand: 87th-minute goal denies Pakhtakor victory
Uzbekistan Super League One of the most uncompromising and intense matches of the 19th round took place in Samarkand. The city's Dynamo club hosted Tashkent's Pakhtakor, who are fighting for the championship title.
The match, which offered great tension to the fans, ended in a 1-1 hard-fought draw due to intense attacks in the final minutes.
A sharp turn in the second half: Erkinov's goal and the 87th-minute response
The score in the match was opened in the second half:
Erkinov's precise strike: In the 62nd minute of the match, the talented midfielder of the 'Lions' Khojimat Erkinov found the back of the net, putting the Tashkent side in the lead;
The will of the Samarkand side: After conceding, Dynamo intensified their attacks and achieved a result shortly before the end of regular time. In the 87th minute, following a convenient pass from substitute Behruz Oblakulov, Firdavs Abdurahmonov converted it into a goal, restoring parity.
Match report:
Dynamo: Nemanov, Radayev, Shtefan, Amonov (Oblakulov, 62), Jumaboyev, Abdusalomov, Khudoyberdiyev, Urmonjonov (Tokhtasinov, 62), Stanojevic, Khaydarevic (Haydarov, 62), Abdurahmonov;
Pakhtakor: Quvvatov, Saitov, Abdumajidov, Mozgovoy, Nasrullayev, Buriyev, Sobirkhodjayev, Ibrahimov (Alijonov, 90), Erkinov (Resan, 78), Flamarion (Hamdamov, 90), Chinedu (Ayman, 78).
Championship race and league table status
The dropped points in Samarkand significantly impacted the capital club's fight for gold medals:
Pakhtakor: They remain in 2nd place with 40 points, but the gap from the leaders, Neftchi Fergana, has widened to 5 points; widened;
Dynamo: Having secured a valuable point, the Samarkand team sits in 9th place in the league table with 26 points.
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