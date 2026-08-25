In Fergana, a Lacetti lost control and crashed into a pole and a tree

·51·Society
In Fergana, a Lacetti lost control and crashed into a pole and a tree

A traffic accident involving a Lacetti car occurred in the city of Fergana. Due to the driver losing control, the vehicle first crashed into a street lighting pole, then into a tree, and overturned.

According to the Fergana Region Road Safety Department, the incident took place on August 22 at around 16:40 on Kuvasoy Street in Fergana.

R.J., born in 2002, lost control while driving the Lacetti car. As a result, the car crashed into the roadside street lighting pole and a tree, resulting in a traffic accident.

As a result of the incident, the driver received first aid from emergency medical personnel at the scene. Afterwards, he was allowed to go home.

Currently, a pre-investigation check is being conducted into this incident by the Fergana City Internal Affairs Department Road Safety Division.

The exact causes of the incident and the circumstances that led to it will be clarified during the investigation.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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