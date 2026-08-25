Girls left hanging upside down on ride to receive $275,000 compensation each

After a terrifying incident at an amusement park in Portland, USA, two teenage girls will receive $275,000 in compensation each.

The incident occurred on June 14, 2024, at Oaks Amusement Park. On that day, AtmosFEAR had 28 people on board. However, the ride unexpectedly malfunctioned and stopped while the passengers were upside down.

Most terrifyingly, two teenage girls were left hanging upside down for nearly 25 minutes at a height of 30 meters above the ground.

“Everyone was terrified”

At the time of the incident, one of the victims was 13 and the other was 14 years old.

They testified in court that being upside down for such a long time made it difficult to breathe. Furthermore, the fear that the safety restraints might fail and they would fall from such a height caused them extreme panic.

Recalling those horrific moments, one of the girls mentioned seeing other people on the ride crying.

According to her, after a few minutes, some passengers began to feel nauseous and started vomiting.

Waiting for rescuers

Another shocking aspect of the incident was that the park staff had no emergency plan for such a situation.

Initially, they had to call relevant services to figure out what to do. Then, they had to wait for firefighters and special rescue equipment to arrive.

As a result, every minute was agonizing for the people hanging upside down.