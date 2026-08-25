“We are slowly losing”: Unexpected admission from the former Ukrainian Defense Minister

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“We are slowly losing”: Unexpected admission from the former Ukrainian Defense Minister

The former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mikhail Fyodorov international Reuters expressed sharp and critical views on the current situation at the front and in state governance in a comprehensive interview with the news agency. The former minister emphasized that a very difficult turning point has emerged that will determine the country's fate.

“I think we have reached a turning point that will determine our future path. But it seems we are losing slowly, step by step”, said the former defense minister.

Corruption, cronyism, and systemic crisis

Fyodorov openly listed the main obstacles facing the country's military and state system:

  • Lagging innovation: The system for rapidly implementing modern technologies and innovations necessary for military operations has broken down;

  • Deep-rooted corruption and nepotism: Cronyism and corruption in the branches of power are weakening the system from within;

  • Lack of political independence: State institutions lack independence and freedom in making strategic decisions.

Therefore, in Fyodorov's opinion, the country urgently needs a clear action plan to stop the military conflict and overcome the systemic crisis.

Reasons for resignation and the appointment of a new minister

The departure of Mikhail Fyodorov from his post and the sequence of events surrounding it:

  • Resignation on July 14: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Fyodorov from his post. The head of state explained this decision by citing serious disagreements between the Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi ;

  • Public protests: Starting from July 16, protests took place in several regions of the country demanding Fyodorov's reinstatement;

  • Yevhen Khmara — the new minister: Despite public protests, Zelenskyy submitted the candidacy of Yevhen Khmara to the Verkhovna Rada for the head of the Ministry of Defense, and on August 19, parliamentary deputies officially approved this candidate.

The former minister's open and sharp statement is being assessed as a clear reflection of internal contradictions among Kyiv officials and the complex situation at the front.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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