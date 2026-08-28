A giant wave appeared in the sky over the coast of New Jersey

An unusual weather phenomenon observed over the coast of Cape May in the US state of New Jersey has captured the attention of residents and social media users. The massive cloud formation in the sky resembled a large wave moving across the sea.

In a video circulating on social media, a long, dark layer of clouds stretching across the horizon can be seen slowly moving toward the shore. The unusual appearance created the illusion of a giant wave rising above the sea.

The video capturing the dramatic scene was shared on the X social network and quickly gained widespread attention. Many users expressed amazement at the appearance of this natural phenomenon in the sky.

However, weather experts clarified that this phenomenon is not a tornado. They explained that it is a cloud layer that forms at low altitudes, often having a horizontal or wedge-like appearance.

Such clouds usually form along the leading edge of a thunderstorm or strong wind system. As they move across the sky, they can create very impressive scenes and, in some cases, look like a giant wave or a wall of clouds from a distance.