Cole Palmer says he has found freedom under Xabi Alonso

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has revealed that he is unlocking his true potential under new head coach Xabi Alonso. The England international emphasized that the tactical freedom this season is a stark contrast to the restrictions of previous years, hinting at the working styles of former managers. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea won 3-2 against Fulham on Monday, a match in which the 24-year-old was named man of the match. Cole Palmer not only scored a brilliant goal during the game but also led in several key metrics.

Freedom on the pitch and tactical changes

During the match, Palmer took five shots, completed five successful dribbles, won ten duels, and touched the ball nine times inside the opponent's penalty area. The midfielder, who finished an attack initiated by Joao Pedro, stated that it is Xabi Alonso who gives him the opportunity to move freely on the pitch.

According to Palmer, the Spanish specialist demands that he break out of strict tactical lines and molds, allowing him to move freely across the pitch, receive the ball, and show creativity. The player recalled that under former managers Enzo Maresca, Liam Rosenior, and Callum McFarlane, such movements were considered dangerous zones and were prohibited.

Difficulties of the past season

These positive changes under Xabi Alonso are an important step after a difficult previous season for the player. The 24-year-old, who missed 11 matches due to a groin injury, saw his Premier League goal tally drop to 10. Previously, his records had reached 22 and 15 goals.

Currently, Cole Palmer did not hide that he is regaining his former brilliant form and that Xabi Alonso's trust has given him wings. It is expected that the English star's level of freedom and inspiration in the team's upcoming important matches will provide a major advantage for Chelsea.