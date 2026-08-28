Cole Palmer says he has found freedom under Xabi Alonso

·11·Sport
Cole Palmer says he has found freedom under Xabi Alonso

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has revealed that he is unlocking his true potential under new head coach Xabi Alonso. The England international emphasized that the tactical freedom this season is a stark contrast to the restrictions of previous years, hinting at the working styles of former managers. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea won 3-2 against Fulham on Monday, a match in which the 24-year-old was named man of the match. Cole Palmer not only scored a brilliant goal during the game but also led in several key metrics.

Freedom on the pitch and tactical changes

During the match, Palmer took five shots, completed five successful dribbles, won ten duels, and touched the ball nine times inside the opponent's penalty area. The midfielder, who finished an attack initiated by Joao Pedro, stated that it is Xabi Alonso who gives him the opportunity to move freely on the pitch.

According to Palmer, the Spanish specialist demands that he break out of strict tactical lines and molds, allowing him to move freely across the pitch, receive the ball, and show creativity. The player recalled that under former managers Enzo Maresca, Liam Rosenior, and Callum McFarlane, such movements were considered dangerous zones and were prohibited.

Difficulties of the past season

These positive changes under Xabi Alonso are an important step after a difficult previous season for the player. The 24-year-old, who missed 11 matches due to a groin injury, saw his Premier League goal tally drop to 10. Previously, his records had reached 22 and 15 goals.

Currently, Cole Palmer did not hide that he is regaining his former brilliant form and that Xabi Alonso's trust has given him wings. It is expected that the English star's level of freedom and inspiration in the team's upcoming important matches will provide a major advantage for Chelsea.

Cole PalmerXabi AlonsoChelseaPremier LeagueFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Pierre Sage calls Rayan Cherki a geniusPierre Sage calls Rayan Cherki a geniusToday, 12:54Uzbekistan wins its first ever world rowing championship titleUzbekistan wins its first ever world rowing championship titleToday, 12:26Another Uzbek on the European stage: Behruz Karimov to participate in the Conference League!Another Uzbek on the European stage: Behruz Karimov to participate in the Conference League!Today, 12:17Real Madrid under Mourinho face daunting Champions League matches!Real Madrid under Mourinho face daunting Champions League matches!Today, 12:09The only survivor of the 180 million transfer spree: Husanov has become the future of City!The only survivor of the 180 million transfer spree: Husanov has become the future of City!Today, 12:05Sabah's nightmare UCL draw: Which giants will Rakhmonaliev face?Sabah's nightmare UCL draw: Which giants will Rakhmonaliev face?Today, 12:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)