Pierre Sage calls Rayan Cherki a genius

·17·Sport
Pierre Sage calls Rayan Cherki a genius

Ahead of the next Premier League round, Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage spoke highly of Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki, labeling him a true genius. As reported by Goal.com, the French coach highlighted the immense potential and capabilities of his former protégé before facing him on the pitch. reports Goal.com.

It is well known that Pierre Sage previously worked with Rayan Cherki at Olympique Lyonnais and closely monitored his talent. The player moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2025 for £35.4 million. In his debut season with Manchester City, he became a key figure, recording 10 goals and 15 assists.

At the start of the new season, Cherki has already demonstrated his excellent form. Coming off the bench against Bournemouth, the French midfielder provided two decisive assists, leading his team to a 2-1 comeback victory. This once again highlighted the threat he poses in the final third.

Praise from his former mentor

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Pierre Sage recalled the early stages of Cherki's career, noting that many doubted his potential for success. However, the coach remembered that he always believed in the player's talent and told him he could showcase his abilities in the right context.

«Many thought he wouldn't succeed in his career, but I had a different opinion,» said Sage. The coach added that Rayan understands the attacking line so well that there is almost no need to give him instructions, as the player feels the game better than the coach himself.

Tactical tasks before the match

Ahead of the clash at Selhurst Park, the Crystal Palace manager believes the only way to stop Rayan Cherki is to prevent him from receiving the ball. Once he has possession, the player is capable of moves that opponents cannot even anticipate. The coach even jokingly described his level, exclaiming, «Maybe he is a God?»

Recall that Crystal Palace suffered a 2-0 defeat to Everton in the opening round of the season. Now, hosting a giant like Manchester City in front of their home fans will be a serious test for the London defenders. Securing a positive result before the international break is crucial for Crystal Palace to improve their position in the league table.

Rayan CherkiPierre SageManchester CityCrystal PalacePremier League
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cole Palmer says he has found freedom under Xabi AlonsoCole Palmer says he has found freedom under Xabi AlonsoToday, 12:52Uzbekistan wins its first ever world rowing championship titleUzbekistan wins its first ever world rowing championship titleToday, 12:26Another Uzbek on the European stage: Behruz Karimov to participate in the Conference League!Another Uzbek on the European stage: Behruz Karimov to participate in the Conference League!Today, 12:17Real Madrid under Mourinho face daunting Champions League matches!Real Madrid under Mourinho face daunting Champions League matches!Today, 12:09The only survivor of the 180 million transfer spree: Husanov has become the future of City!The only survivor of the 180 million transfer spree: Husanov has become the future of City!Today, 12:05Sabah's nightmare UCL draw: Which giants will Rakhmonaliev face?Sabah's nightmare UCL draw: Which giants will Rakhmonaliev face?Today, 12:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)