Pierre Sage calls Rayan Cherki a genius

Ahead of the next Premier League round, Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage spoke highly of Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki, labeling him a true genius. As reported by Goal.com, the French coach highlighted the immense potential and capabilities of his former protégé before facing him on the pitch. reports Goal.com.

It is well known that Pierre Sage previously worked with Rayan Cherki at Olympique Lyonnais and closely monitored his talent. The player moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2025 for £35.4 million. In his debut season with Manchester City, he became a key figure, recording 10 goals and 15 assists.

At the start of the new season, Cherki has already demonstrated his excellent form. Coming off the bench against Bournemouth, the French midfielder provided two decisive assists, leading his team to a 2-1 comeback victory. This once again highlighted the threat he poses in the final third.

Praise from his former mentor

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Pierre Sage recalled the early stages of Cherki's career, noting that many doubted his potential for success. However, the coach remembered that he always believed in the player's talent and told him he could showcase his abilities in the right context.

«Many thought he wouldn't succeed in his career, but I had a different opinion,» said Sage. The coach added that Rayan understands the attacking line so well that there is almost no need to give him instructions, as the player feels the game better than the coach himself.

Tactical tasks before the match

Ahead of the clash at Selhurst Park, the Crystal Palace manager believes the only way to stop Rayan Cherki is to prevent him from receiving the ball. Once he has possession, the player is capable of moves that opponents cannot even anticipate. The coach even jokingly described his level, exclaiming, «Maybe he is a God?»

Recall that Crystal Palace suffered a 2-0 defeat to Everton in the opening round of the season. Now, hosting a giant like Manchester City in front of their home fans will be a serious test for the London defenders. Securing a positive result before the international break is crucial for Crystal Palace to improve their position in the league table.