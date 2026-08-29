Bellingham shines at Real: How did Mourinho evaluate his performance?

·15·Sport
Bellingham shines at Real: How did Mourinho evaluate his performance?

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho, in a recent press conference, spoke about one of the team's main stars, Jude Bellinghamand his role on the pitch. The experienced Portuguese specialist acknowledged the English midfielder's unique talent while emphasizing that collective unity, rather than individual brilliance, comes first.

Showing high efficiency from the start of the new season, Bellingham is playing a crucial role in the 'Royal Club's' winning streak.

“I am happy with every player”: Mourinho's demands and philosophy

José Mourinho shared his thoughts on the team atmosphere and the football the fans expect:

  • Bellingham's importance: “Bellingham is truly a unique player. He is of great importance to Real, but I prefer to talk about the team as a whole rather than individuals;

  • Team mechanism: I am satisfied with every player's performance. We must act on the pitch as a cohesive and unified team;

  • Fan trust: Fans come to the stadium to see these exact players, to watch their beautiful team play and the victories they achieve,” the head coach emphasized.

3 goal contributions in 2 matches: Bellingham's productive start

23-year-old Jude Bellingham has started the new season extremely productively:

  • La Liga statistics: The English star has appeared in the first 2 matches of the Spanish championship and managed to record 1 goal and 2 assists to his name;

  • Role in the coach's tactics: As the main force connecting attack and defense in the center of the pitch, he is taking Real's attacking potential to a new level.

Jude BellinghamReal MadridJosé MourinhoLa LigaFootball
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