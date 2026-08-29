Gaybulla Tursunov shared how he felt after the President's joke: "I even forgot what I wanted to say" (video)

The days leading up to the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence were rich in unforgettable events for singer Gaybulla Tursunov. The artist was awarded a high state decoration — the "Dustlik" (Friendship) Order.

Following the official ceremony, the singer was asked what feelings he experienced after President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's joke, "I even know Quralay."

Gaybulla Tursunov noted that these words left a great impression on him.

"I was so excited. Knowing that our President is familiar with this song of mine overwhelmed me with great excitement. I even forgot what I wanted to say," the singer said.

The artist also expressed his joy at the high appreciation given to his labor and creativity by the head of state.

"I am very happy. I am deeply pleased and grateful that our head of state has granted such a great award to us, our labor, and our services," said Gaybulla Tursunov.

In comments on social media, observers are also congratulating the singer on the "Dustlik" Order and wishing him even greater success in his creative career.