Huawei Mate XT 2 smartphone revealed ahead of official launch

·11·Technology
Huawei Mate XT 2 smartphone revealed ahead of official launch

Renowned insider @UniverseIce has published new images of the highly anticipated Huawei Mate XT 2 flagship smartphone. This device is generating significant interest in the tech world due to its triple-fold design, and according to ixbt.com, the new model differs fundamentally from the previous generation. This is reported by reported by.

Based on the released renders, Huawei engineers have moved away from the solution used in the previous version, adopting a new scheme similar to that used in Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold devices. This demonstrates the company's commitment to a more advanced and competitive design in the foldable gadget market.

Appearance and design changes

In the leaked images, the Huawei Mate XT 2 appears in an attractive purple body. A large octagonal main camera block is located at the top of the smartphone's rear panel, giving the device a unique and imposing look.

Additionally, the manufacturers have designed the device's back cover with a special texture. This prevents the smartphone from slipping in the user's hand, makes it more comfortable to hold, and enhances the premium feel.

Folding mechanism and capabilities

The main feature of the device is its transformation capability. When fully unfolded, the Huawei Mate XT 2 turns into a compact tablet, offering the user the benefits of a large screen.

When using the device partially folded, the ability to use the inner display in a more compact format is maintained. This solution takes multitasking and content consumption on mobile devices to a new level.

HuaweiMate XT 2SmartphonesFoldable ScreenTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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