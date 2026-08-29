Jose Mourinho exposes politics and injustice surrounding the “Ballon d'Or”

·15·Uzbekistan
Jose Mourinho exposes politics and injustice surrounding the “Ballon d'Or”

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho, in an exclusive interview with the famous Spanish publication Marca, severely criticized one of the most controversial topics in modern football — the criteria for awarding the “Ballon d'Or”. The Portuguese specialist, who has been at the helm of the "royal club" since the summer of 2026, revealed that major political games are being played around the award.

Mourinho emphasized that the world's main prize should not simply be awarded to those who have achieved team victories, but to geniuses who leave an indelible mark on football history.

"It is not given just for winning the Champions League": Sharp criticism from the coach

Jose Mourinho approached the philosophy of the prize differently and recalled the criteria for great players:

  • Legend-level talent: "The 'Ballon d'Or' should be given to players of such a caliber that the whole world will miss them after they end their careers — just like Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldo, or Zidane;";

  • The illusion of team titles: It is completely wrong to award this prize simply for winning the Champions League or the World Cup. If individual awards were given solely for a triumph in the Champions League, then you might as well hand it directly to Luis Enrique instead of the players;

  • Interference of politics: The winner does not necessarily have to be a Spaniard or a member of PSG; he must be the truly best player in the world. The “Ballon d'Or” should belong to one of the 3-4 strongest football players on our planet, and they are right here. But politics is interfering way too much with this award, and I do not like such political games."

A new era in Madrid and the battle for individual awards

Having taken over Real Madrid following the summer transfers and changes of 2026, the Portuguese coach praised the true level of the team's leaders and did not hide his dissatisfaction with unfair choices regarding individual awards.

Mourinho's sensational statement sparked another heated debate among the international sports press and experts regarding the criteria for awarding the “Ballon d'Or”.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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