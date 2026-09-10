Giant works of art created from millions of flowers destroyed in a few days

One of the world's largest flower parades, Corso Zundert, took place in Zundert, Netherlands. During the event held on September 6, giant floral compositions prepared by 20 neighborhoods of the city were paraded through the streets.

Corso Zundert celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2026. In this tradition, held every first Sunday of September, neighborhoods spend months preparing massive compositions. This year, all 20 compositions were displayed on the streets, and a winner was determined among them.

The compositions are not just simple floral decorations. They are initially created as sketches and models, then transformed into massive three-dimensional works using metal structures, paper, and other materials. In the final stage, the compositions are decorated with dahlia flowers.

This year, the grand prize went to the Stuivezand neighborhood for their composition titled 'The Sea As a Mirror'. Second place went to Laer-Akkermolen, and third place to the Molenstraat neighborhood.

The parade began on September 6 at 13:30. Spectators were able to view the giant compositions not only during the parade but also on September 7 in a special exhibition area.

However, the lifespan of these works of art is very short. After the event concludes, the compositions are dismantled using special machinery and placed into containers. As a result, only videos, photos, and the memories of the spectators remain.

A unique aspect of Corso Zundert is that all compositions are created by volunteers. Around Zundert, approximately 40 hectares of land are dedicated to growing dahlia flowers specifically for this parade.