The championship race in the Saudi Pro League continues with unexpected intensity and surprising results. In the latest round of the competition, the Ange Postecoglou-led Al-Nassr club played away against Abha, securing a valuable 2-1 victory in a hard-fought battle. In this match, once again, all eyes were on the legend of world football Cristiano RonaldoThe 41-year-old Portuguese striker found the back of the net, bringing his professional career goal tally to 979 and moving even closer to the fantastic 1000-goal milestone in human history. After the match, the Portuguese star posted a short but philosophical message on social media that left football fans around the world pondering.

So, why did Ronaldo leave such a message, how did Al-Nassr's victory change the situation in the table, and what is the intrigue behind the three-way lead in the Saudi Pro League after six rounds? At the end of the article, we provide all the details regarding the Portuguese star's journey toward the record and the unprecedented battle for the title.

Al-Nassr's 2-1 victory and Ronaldo's 979th goal

The dramatic clash against Abha was full of the following key events:

A confident performance from Postecoglou's side: Playing under new coach Ange Postecoglou, the Riyadh club showed disciplined football despite the opponent's pressure, finishing the match with a 2-1 victory;

Ronaldo's goal: The team's main striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored a crucial goal in this match and became the brightest hero of the encounter;

The 979-goal record milestone: This goal went down in history as the 979th official goal of the Portuguese football star's career for club and country; now he is only 21 goals away from the legendary 1000-goal mark.

“He who works hard will surely see the fruits of his labor,” the 41-year-old footballer wrote in a short and profound post on his social media page at the end of the game.

Social media wave: An indomitable will at 41

As soon as the final whistle blew, Ronaldo shared a new set of photos with his fans:

Goal celebration in frames: Cristiano presented a single post featuring several photos of himself celebrating the goal and the team's joy;

The phenomenon of defying age: The fact that he is still playing 90 minutes and scoring decisive goals in the most intense matches of the Saudi Pro League at 41 is astonishing world sports experts;

Millions of reactions: Shortly after the post was published, millions of likes and supportive comments like “You are the greatest in football history” and “The 1000 mark is very close” poured in.

Unparalleled intrigue in the Pro League: 3 leaders at once!

After the 6th round of the Saudi Arabian championship, a very tight and rare situation has emerged in the standings:

Three giants with equal points: After six rounds, the top of the table is occupied by three powerful clubs simultaneously — Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Qadsiah;

15 points each: Each of these three teams has accumulated 15 points, moving side-by-side in the title race;

Every point is worth gold: Due to the relentless competition, even a single draw for the leaders could completely change the balance in the standings.

The legend's final mission and a new stage for Saudi football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s phenomenal physical form at 41 not only makes Al-Nassr the main favorite of the competition but also opens a new chapter in the history of world football. At a time when no one in world football has yet conquered the 1000-goal mark in official matches, the Portuguese striker is getting closer and closer to this goal. At the same time, the fact that Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Qadsiah are leading with 15 points each proves how strong and entertaining the Saudi Pro League has become. In such an intense competitive environment, Ronaldo's goals could bring his team not only victory but also a historic title.

Do you think 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to reach the expected 1000 official career goal milestone? Who will ultimately win the title race between the three clubs with equal points — Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Qadsiah? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the world football legend's latest record with all football fans and Ronaldo supporters!