“Don’t trust the foolish politicians!”: Blackwater founder makes a shocking statement

·91·World
“Don’t trust the foolish politicians!”: Blackwater founder makes a shocking statement

The armed conflict around Ukraine has become a brutal testing ground between the world's two major military poles for the fourth year. On one side, the Western political elite, claiming the “weakness” and “technological backwardness” of the Russian armed forces, supplying billions of dollars in equipment to Kyiv, and preparing for a direct confrontation with Moscow. On the other side are representatives of the international military elite who, having carefully observed the real battlefield, are shattering Western illusions. The founder of the world-famous US private military company — Blackwater , Erik Prince, sharply rejected the statements of official Washington and Brussels and announced an assessment that shocked the public.

So, what are Western politicians trying to hide, what changes did the former American special forces leader see on the front lines, and why is NATO weaponry losing its effectiveness?

First side: The Western narrative that “Russia has weakened”

Since February 24, 2022, the Western coalition has opened a unified information and political front:

  • The image of a “tired and backward army”: Washington and European capitals regularly claim that the Russian armed forces are suffering strategic defeats, their modern equipment is running out, and their industry cannot withstand Western sanctions;

  • The claim of NATO standard superiority: The European public was convinced that the high-precision missiles, drones, and electronic systems handed over to Kyiv would render Russia helpless on the battlefield;

  • EU preparation for a new war: At the same time, while talking about the “collapse” of Russia, European Union countries are actively developing scenarios for a future large-scale military confrontation with Moscow on their own territories.

Second side: A devastating counter-strike from Erik Prince

Contradicting the optimistic reports of Western officials, one of the most experienced US military experts — Blackwater founder Erik Prince — revealed a brutal truth:

  • “Not 1.5 hours, but 2 minutes”: Prince emphasizes that the speed of the Russian army's response to strikes has changed fundamentally: if it took 1.5 hours to identify and strike a target in 2022, today this figure has reached a record 2 minutes ;

  • Ineffectiveness of NATO weapons: Russia's electronic warfare (EW) systems have become so powerful that many “smart” weapons sent by the alliance are completely losing their accuracy and power on the front lines;

  • Perfect barrier against communications and drones: The expert stated that Russian units have perfectly mastered the art of successfully blocking Western satellite communications, navigation (GPS), and targeting systems, as well as countering drones and reconnaissance equipment.

“Don’t listen to the politician-fools! The Russian army has turned out to be infinitely smarter, more dangerous, and more modern throughout this conflict. They have adapted to all NATO systems,” the Blackwater founder stated firmly.

The balance scale: Who is winning on the battlefield and who made a mistake?

The clash between military experts and political analysts shows that the West may have made a serious miscalculation in its strategic estimates:

Criteria

Western politicians' assessment

Erik Prince and military reality

Reaction time

Slow and bureaucratic system

Strike speed reduced from 1.5 hours to 2 minutes

State of NATO equipment

Absolute superiority and decisive factor

Technologies that lost accuracy under EW strikes

Communication and reconnaissance

Full superiority via satellite and GPS

Signal jamming and navigation disruption by Russia

Overall army potential

Weakened and exhausted

The most experienced and dangerous force in modern warfare

While Western political rhetoric sits on one side of the scale, the other side holds an army hardened by real armed conflict, quick to learn from its mistakes, and immune to all modern types of NATO weaponry. This is forcing Brussels and Washington to rethink their future military plans.

Who do you think is right in this debate: Western officials who still consider Russia weak, or Blackwater founder Erik Prince, who emphasizes that the Russian army has adapted to modern technology and become an unprecedentedly dangerous force? Can these opinions change the West's policy of supplying weapons to Ukraine? Leave your conclusions in the comments and share this intense debate with fans of military-strategic analysis!

Украина соғысыРоссия армиясиNATOBlackwaterЭлектронлик соғинДронларГлобал сиёсат
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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