Drug-carrying pigeon: Thai police catch unusual "courier"

During an anti-drug trafficking operation in Thailand, police encountered an unusual "courier." Law enforcement officers discovered a pigeon that had a special hidden compartment on its body.

What was the bird used for?

It is reported that the hidden compartment on the pigeon's body was used to place narcotic substances. The bird's ability to cover long distances and return to its nest allowed it to be used for transporting illegal cargo.

The use of a pigeon instead of a traditional postal carrier made the incident even more unusual. During the operation, the bird's owner was detained. Afterward, the pigeon was released.