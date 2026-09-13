Controversial goal in the Manchester derby: Why was the VAR decision overturned?

The latest marquee match of the Premier League once again brought the intensity and controversy typical of the Manchester derby. In the clash at Old Trafford, the opening goal scored by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was awarded after a lengthy VAR review. This incident sparked heated discussions among fans in the stands and the football community. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, during an intense moment in the match, a cross from the left flank by Josko Gvardiol deflected off a defender and fell to Erling Haaland inside the penalty area. The Norwegian striker capitalized on the opportunity and put the ball into the net. However, the assistant referee immediately signaled for offside, and the visitors' celebrations were short-lived.

The subsequent long and complex VAR check left everyone in the stadium questioning the outcome. The reason for the delay in the referee's room was that not one, but two Manchester City players were at the center of attention.

Offside suspicion and semi-automated technology

The main controversy arose not because of Erling Haaland, but due to the actions of midfielder Enzo Fernandez. At the moment the pass was made, the Argentine player was in a clear offside position and attempted to reach the ball in the center of the penalty area with a diving header.

Although Fernandez did not touch the ball, the question arose as to whether his activity interfered with the hosts' defenders. Representatives of Manchester United demanded that the goal be disallowed because the player blocked the opponents' line of sight and influenced the play.

Final decision

The situation was thoroughly examined using the Premier League's semi-automated offside technology. The technology showed that although Enzo Fernandez was offside, the goalscorer Erling Haaland was kept onside by the extended leg of Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu.

VAR referee Matt Donohue reviewed all evidence, overturned the initial on-field decision, and ruled the goal valid. This complex decision significantly impacted the outcome of the match and the fans' perception of the officiating system.