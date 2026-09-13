The United Kingdom of Great Britain has reached the threshold of the most serious and dangerous constitutional crisis in its centuries-old history of statehood. According to a sensational report published by Britain's influential The Telegraph newspaper, the leaders of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are holding an emergency meeting to discuss secession from the United Kingdom and the declaration of their independence, without consulting official London. For the first time in British history, political forces actively and openly supporting the idea of independence have simultaneously come to power in all three regions.

They intend to bypass London's restrictions and gain the right to hold official referendums ensuring self-determination for the population. Furthermore, each of these territories has already determined its geopolitical future: while Scotland and Wales aim to join the European Union directly as independent states, Northern Ireland is choosing the path of reunification into a single state with the Republic of Ireland.

So, to what extent does the three leaders' plan to secede from London have practical force, how will Buckingham and Downing Street attempt to stop this tectonic shock, and could the United Kingdom truly disappear from the map and new states emerge?

"The right to hold a referendum must be ours": Historical emergency meeting

According to The Telegraph, regional leaders are putting forward a united position against London:

Unity and general discussion: The leaders of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are gathering around one table to formally discuss mechanisms for seceding from the United Kingdom;

Referendum mandate: The main goal of the negotiations is to legally solidify the right to hold nationwide referendums on independence in their territories even without London's explicit consent;

First political alignment in history: The fact that all three administrative units are simultaneously headed by politicians who advocate for secession from the center and sovereignty makes this movement an unstoppable force.

Scotland and Wales aspire to the EU: Echoes of Brexit consequences

One of the reasons for seceding from London ties into interests related to the European Union:

Scotland's EU goal: Scots voted to stay in the European Union back in the 2016 Brexit referendum — now they are determined to return to Brussels, meaning EU membership, as a fully-fledged independent state;

Wales's new strategic choice: Wales is also actively joining this movement, seeing its economic freedom not in dependence on London, but as an independent subject within the European family;

Weakening of the London center: This regional movement could deal a devastating blow to Great Britain's standing in the global economy and politics.

The idea of a United Ireland: Northern Ireland's historical step

The most complex point of regional division — the Northern Ireland issue — has revived:

Step towards a United Ireland: The leadership of Northern Ireland is seriously exploring the issue of seceding from the United Kingdom and reunifying with the Republic of Ireland;

Disappearance of the centuries-old border: The complete unification of the Irish island will not only put an end to Great Britain's territorial integrity, but will also radically change security and border arrangements in the region;

Dead-end situation for London: The Prime Minister and the parliamentary government find themselves under heavy political encirclement, pressured by regions demanding independence on three fronts simultaneously.

These data published by The Telegraph show that the foundations of Great Britain's centuries-old monarchy and empire are cracking, and that the map of Europe could be seriously redrawn in the near future.

Do you think Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will be able to implement their plan and break up Great Britain, or will London's central government prevent such referendums from taking place? Will the idea of returning to the European Union and a United Ireland succeed? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of historical changes in world politics with all your loved ones and fans of international affairs!