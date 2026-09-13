Procedure for university students to apply online for rental subsidy compensation...

With the beginning of the new academic year, one of the most pressing issues for students of higher education institutions in the capital and regional centers is housing and rental payments. To provide social support to student youth, the state has fully digitalized the system for covering a part of the rental payments. Now, the opportunity has been created to submit an online application through a special electronic platform without leaving home, avoiding unnecessary red tape and queues.

The most noteworthy aspect is that the system provides a special privilege for newly admitted 1st-year students, who are not required to have an official rental agreement for the first months! So, how is the online application submitted to receive part of the rental fee, what requirements must 2nd-year and higher-stage students fulfill, and how is the agreement registered with the tax authorities?

Just 3 steps: Guide to submitting an online application for rental subsidy

Students can complete the process using their personal data in the following simple sequence:

Step 1: Registration and logging into the account: First, access the student contract platform information system at http://kontrakt.edu.uz , enter the required information, and open a personal account;

Step 2: Choosing the necessary section: Select the "Rental payments" section from the main control menu of the personal account;

Step 3: Sending the application: After all relevant information is displayed in the system, click the "Submit application" button, and the request will be sent to the university officials for review.

Great relief for 1st-year students: Who is not required to provide an agreement?

According to the government resolution, the adaptation period for new students has been taken into account:

Privilege for September and October: Students admitted to the 1st year are not required to have a rental agreement for the first two months of the academic year — September and October;

Attention upper-course students: For all students studying in the 2nd year and above, having an officially drawn up and registered rental agreement is strictly mandatory to receive the state compensation;

Electronic registration service: Rental agreements must be quickly and free of charge registered together with the landlord through the State Tax Committee's special portal http://ijara.soliq.uz.

Legal basis and guarantee of financial support

This mechanism is legally regulated by the state, and it is important for students to know their rights:

Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 605: The procedure for covering a part of the monthly rental payments for students was established by the relevant resolution of the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan dated September 24, 2021;

Transparency of payments: The system is transparent, and all reports regarding the review status of the application and allocated funds are directly visible in the student's personal account;

Relief for the student budget: This financial program aims to help youth get quality education, live without financial difficulties, and ease the burden on parents.

Students living in rented housing are advised to take advantage of this opportunity to formalize their payments on time and submit their applications promptly.

Have you or your student acquaintances managed to receive rental compensation through this system? Did you encounter any difficulties or have questions while registering in the system or formalizing the agreement? Leave your experience and thoughts in the comments and share this guide, which is extremely important and useful for students, with all your student friends, classmates' groups, and parents!