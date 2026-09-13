A sheep at the livestock market that amazed everyone: its appearance remains a mystery

An unusual video filmed at a livestock market has spread widely on social media, attracting the attention of users. In the video, a sheep that stands out from others with its appearance and an unusually drooping fat tail can be seen.

The unusual appearance around the tail area of the sheep in the video did not go unnoticed by the people at the market either. After the footage spread on the internet, various reactions emerged among users as well.

What caused this appearance of the sheep is still unknown.

The accumulation of fat in the rump area of sheep varies depending on their breed and organism characteristics. Therefore, it is impossible to draw a definitive conclusion about the animal's health or condition based solely on the video.

So far, no official or expert commentary has been provided regarding why the sheep in the circulated video has such an appearance.