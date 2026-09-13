"Manchester City" Conquers "Old Trafford": "Manchester United" Defeated!

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"Manchester City" Conquers "Old Trafford": "Manchester United" Defeated!

As part of the 4th round of the English Premier League, the highly anticipated central fixture awaited by football fans worldwide — the heated Manchester derby held at the "Old Trafford" stadium — was full of unexpected dramatic events. Despite Phil Foden receiving a red card and being sent off early in the match in the 23rd minute, "Manchester City" under the guidance of Enzo Maresca played with a man down and defeated their arch-rivals "Manchester United" 1:0. The heroic single and decisive goal for the "Citizens" was scored by the team's main star, the unstoppable Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

For millions of Uzbek football fans, an important aspect was that national team defender Abduqodir Khusanov spent this fierce derby on the visitors' substitute bench. Showing a 100% record after four rounds and leading alongside "Arsenal" with 12 points, "City" once again proved who the true master of Manchester is; "MU" dropped to 13th place in the standings with 4 points. So, how did Maresca's charges defend their victory while playing with 10 men for over an hour, how did Haaland's 60th-minute goal come about, and why did "United" surrender at home despite having a numerical advantage?

Red Card at "Old Trafford" and Haaland's Decisive Strike

The course and uncompromising moments of the derby:

  • The 23rd-minute shock: Phil Foden being sent off for a foul forced the visitors to fight with 10 men for almost the entire match;

  • Classic punishment from Haaland: Despite the hosts having a numerical advantage, in the 60th minute, Norwegian goalscorer Erling Haaland did not miss his opportunity and scored the only goal that decided the match;

  • Donnarumma and the defensive wall: The defensive line consisting of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rúben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and Marc Guéhi flawlessly neutralized the successive attacks of the "Red Devils";

  • A tense and yellow-card-laden finish: After the 80th minute, nerves could not hold out on the pitch — Josko Gvardiol, Harry Maguire, and Enzo Fernández were cautioned by the referee.

Khusanov on the Bench, "City" Shows Tactical Will

Enzo Maresca skillfully reshuffled the shorthanded squad:

  • Abduqodir Khusanov in the squad: The Uzbekistan national team defender took a place on "City"'s bench in this classic clash, with the coaching staff putting their trust in the main central defensive pair;

    • Second-half rotations: Iliman Ndiaye was brought on in place of Rayan Cherki to strengthen counter-attacks, and in the final minutes, Rico Lewis came on for Enzo Fernández to solidify the center;

    • Weakness in "MU"'s attack: Although Ruben Amorim/the coaching staff brought on Benjamin Šeško and Joshua Zirkzee from the bench, the trio of Mbeumo, Cunha, and Rashford failed to break down an opponent defending with 10 men.

Standings Picture: 12 Points and Co-Leadership with "Arsenal"

This victory demonstrated the "Citizens'" strength in the title race:

  • "City" in the lead: Recording 4 wins in 4 matches, "Manchester City" brought their points to 12, sharing the top of the EPL table with London club "Arsenal";

  • "Manchester United" in crisis: Wasting a simple opportunity at home, the "Red Devils" crashed to 13th place in the table with only 4 points after 4 rounds;

  • Victory of will: Securing these 3 points away from home while playing short-handed once again proved the "Citizens'" perfection not only in attack but also in tactical discipline and mental toughness.

Amidst Phil Foden's dismissal, this victory recorded at "Old Trafford" will remain one of "Manchester City's" most impressive and gritty performances of the season.

In your opinion, does "Manchester City" defeating "Manchester United" at their home ground even with 10 men show how vast the skill gap is between the teams? Is Abduqodir Khusanov ready to take the pitch in "City's" starting lineup in the upcoming rounds? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the heated EPL derby with all football fans and your loved ones!

Manchester CityManchester UnitedOld TraffordErling Haaland
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