The champion of Uzbekistan, "Neftchi" Fergana, has officially completed a truly sensational and high-level transfer for our national football ahead of the matches in the continent's most prestigious tournament — the AFC Champions League Elite. The club from Fergana announced the official signing of 27-year-old skilled central forward Marcus Forss, who has played in the English leagues for many years and participated in the European Championship as part of the Finnish national team. The arrival of the Scandinavian star, who spent a large part of his career in foggy Albion clubs like "Brentford" and "Middlesbrough", is becoming one of the most notable transfers in the history of our championship.

An important aspect is that the experienced goalscorer will be able to help the Fergana club exclusively in the AFC Champions League Elite competition. So, how will Marcus Forss, who once scored against the French national team, breathe new life into "Neftchi's" attacking line, to what extent will the English football school increase the chances of the Ferganans on Asian pitches, and what does this transfer promise ahead of the AFC Champions League Elite?

A product of English football: From "West Bromwich" to "Brentford" and "Middlesbrough"

Marcus Forss has been hardened in England's strongest and most competitive football environment:

Growth in the English system: Born on June 18, 1999, in Turku, Finland, the forward was accepted into the "West Bromwich" academy at the age of 13;

Shining for "Brentford": Having made his debut for "Brentford's" main squad in 2018, Forss played for the club until 2022. He demonstrated high efficiency on loan at "AFC Wimbledon" (11 goals in 18 matches) and "Hull City";

Goalscoring period in the Championship: In the summer of 2022, he moved to the prominent English team "Middlesbrough", making over 90 appearances and scoring 18 goals for the club;

Final stop and physical stats: Having spent the 2025/26 season with "Bolton", the 1.82-meter tall, right-footed forward can operate equally dangerously not only in the center but also on both flanks.

A goal against France and Euro 2020: Traces in the Finnish national team

Forss is a true national talent who has gone through all youth age categories of his country's national team:

From U-17 to the senior team: The forward has regularly played for Finland's U-17, U-18, U-19, and U-21 squads;

Sensational debut: In November 2020, right in his very first match for the senior Finland team, he scored against the reigning world champions France, causing a huge sensation;

European Championship experience: Forss made it into the final squad for the European Championship — Euro 2020. To date, he has played 21 matches and scored 2 goals wearing his national team's jersey.

"Neftchi" and the AFC Champions League Elite: A new level of ambition for the Ferganans

The Finnish striker, bringing the breath of English football, will become the main weapon in continental matches:

Registered solely for the continental competition: In accordance with regulations and the contract, the 27-year-old goalscorer will only help "Neftchi" in the AFC Champions League Elite tournament;

Bringing vast experience to Fergana: As the club's press service emphasized, Forss is bringing his high-level experience from England and the international arena to Fergana;

Strengthening the attacking line: High pressing, English-style speed, and combativeness in the penalty area during clashes with Asia's richest and strongest clubs are expected to be a decisive advantage for "Neftchi".

Aimed at a worthy participation in the AFC Champions League Elite as the champion of Uzbekistan, "Neftchi" demonstrated to the entire continent just how high its ambitions are through the transfer of Marcus Forss.

In your opinion, can Marcus Forss, with his experience in English leagues and Euro 2020, become one of the top scorers of the AFC Champions League Elite for "Neftchi"? How do you assess the Fergana club's chances of advancing from the group stage on continental pitches with this powerful foreign player? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational transfer analysis in Uzbek football with all football enthusiasts and "Neftchi" fans!